IVE's Jang Won-young to appear at G-STAR gaming exhibition

Girl group IVE member Jang Won-young will attend the international gaming exhibition G-STAR 2024 on Saturday at the invitation of Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya Gaming, according to her agency Starship Entertainment on Friday.Qiddiya Gaming will unveil the storyline of its shooting game Outpost Omega for the first time and offer an immersive first-person shooter (FPS) gaming experience at its booth, which Jang will try out on Saturday.Jang has been selected as one of the celebrities who will test the game along with rock band QWER's Chodan, boy bands THE BOYZ and Zerobaseone members, according to Qiddiya Gaming's press release on Thursday.A total of 1,375 companies from 44 countries will set up booths at this year's G-STAR, the largest ever.The event kicked off on Thursday and will be running through Sunday.IVE released a collaboration track “Supernova Love” with David Guetta on Nov. 8. The group is set to perform at Lollapalooza Paris on July 20 next year.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]