 SM Entertainment unveils dates, lineup for 'SMTOWN Live 2025' at Gocheok Sky Dome
Published: 15 Nov. 2024, 16:42 Updated: 15 Nov. 2024, 16:45
Girl group aespa [NEWS1]

 
SM Entertainment’s agencywide concert, “SMTOWN Live 2025,” will take place at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12.
 
Participating artists from the SM umbrella include Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Hyoyeon and Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, aespa, Riize, NCT WISH, virtual idol naevis and more. SMTR25 and Mar Vista, groups composed solely of trainees, will also perform at the concerts. 
 

Some “SMTOWN Family” artists who have worked with SM Entertainment but are not currently under the agency will also take the stage.  
 
The specific lineup of these artists will be unveiled later, according to the agency. 
 
An official poster for “SMTOWN Live 2025” [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Ticket sales will begin on Nov. 22 for fan club members, and the general sale will begin on Nov. 25, both through Melon Ticket.
 
“SMTOWN Live” has been held in various countries around the world since it began in 2008, including Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Chile, the United Arab Emirates, France and the United States.  

YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
