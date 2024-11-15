Singer Kim Jun-su files suit against streamer for alleged blackmail and extortion since 2020

Singer Kim Jun-su filed a lawsuit against a female streamer for allegedly extorting hundreds of millions of won from him, his agency Palmtree Island said on Friday.Kim accused a female streamer of blackmailing him 101 times and extorting 840 million won ($601,437) from September 2020 to as recently as last month, according to a report by local news outlet Munhwa Ilbo.Kim filed a police report against the streamer on charges of violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes, and the court is currently reviewing an arrest warrant filed by the police, according to Kim's agency Palmtree Island.The two first met in 2019, and since then, the woman has reportedly recorded their conversations, which she later used to blackmail him and demand money, according to the agency.The contents of the recordings have not been disclosed."The streamer continued to threaten Kim simply because he is a celebrity, taking advantage of public attention despite being aware that he was not at fault,” the agency said in its press release."We emphasize that Kim is an obvious victim in this case. After confirming that there were multiple other victims of blackmail and extortion from this woman, Kim decided to take legal action to prevent further harm.""As this case is currently at the warrant stage in court, we ask for your understanding that we cannot provide specific details at this time. Once the investigation and trial conclude, we will provide further details," added the agency.Kim first debuted with boy band TVXQ under SM Entertainment in 2003. After leaving the group with member Park Yoo-chun and Kim Jae-joong in 2009, they formed trio JYJ in 2010 and a duo JX without Park in October.BY YOON-SEUNGJIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]