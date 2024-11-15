The Boyz members to sign with One Hundred Label after current contracts end



YOON SO-YEON

yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr

All 11 members of boy band The Boyz will sign with One Hundred Label after their contracts with IST Entertainment end in December, the soon-to-be new agency said Friday.The Boyz will start activities under the new label starting from mid-December, according to the company.This marks a rare move in K-pop where all members of an existing band sign with a new agency together, with other groups typically going their separate ways and possibly reuniting every now and then for group activities."We were pleased to see how all the members were trying to sign with a new agency together," One Hundred Label said in a press release."We promise to provide our best support so that each and every member gets to realize their full potential."The Boyz debuted in 2017 with its first EP “The First.” The 11-member band consists of: Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric. The band gained popularity after winning Mnet's music competition show "Road to Kingdom" (2020), and has since put out hits including “Thrill Ride” (2021), “Whisper” (2022) and “Watch It” (2023).The band wrapped up its "Zeneration II" world tour with two concerts held in Osaka on Sept. 22 and 23. The Boyz performed in 15 cities around the world as part of the "Zeneration II" tour, according to IST Entertainment.BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]