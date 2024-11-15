 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' cast announced for upcoming season
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' cast announced for upcoming season

Published: 15 Nov. 2024, 15:34
The cast for the new season of “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” [JTBC]

The cast for the new season of “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” [JTBC]

 
JTBC's cooking show “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” announced an star-studded cast for its upcoming new season to premiere on Dec. 15. The lineup includes five chefs from Netflix's “Culinary Class Wars.”
 
“Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” features chefs competing to create delicious dishes within 15 minutes using the limited ingredients found inside a refrigerator.
 

Related Article

 
Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the new season of “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” welcomes back original cast member Lee Yeon-bok, along with Choi Hyun-seok, Kim Pung and Jung Ho-young. Joining them are “Culinary Class Wars” runner-up Edward Lee, Choi Kang-rok, Lee Mi-yeong and Yoon Nam-no.  
 
Choi Hyun-seok appeared as a “White Spoon” contestant on “Culinary Class Wars,” and all four of the newly added chefs were also on the Netflix series.
 
“The lineup of chefs may vary from episode to episode,” the producers said in a press release.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
tags Please Take Care of My Refrigerator Culinary Class Wars

More in Television

'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' cast announced for upcoming season

Actor Byeon Woo-seok's agency to take legal action against malicious comments

Coupang Play's 'Shooting Star' to bring back Korean football legends for competition show

Road trip romance series 'Mr. Plankton' explores 'essence of humanity' in Korea's scenic locations

Webtoonist and TV cook Kim Poong to return in 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' reboot

Related Stories

'Culinary Class Wars' producing duo reflect on crafting the ultimate cooking competition

Netflix's 'Culinary Class Wars' sparks renewed interest in local restaurant industry

Netflix's 'Culinary Class Wars' top 8 — in pictures

From celebrity chef to dim sum queen: Meet the Top 8 of 'Culinary Class Wars' (Part 1)

Netflix’s 'Culinary Class Wars': Meet the Black Spoon chefs shaking up Korea’s dining scene (Part 2)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)