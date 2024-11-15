'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' cast announced for upcoming season

JTBC's cooking show “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” announced an star-studded cast for its upcoming new season to premiere on Dec. 15. The lineup includes five chefs from Netflix's “Culinary Class Wars.”“Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” features chefs competing to create delicious dishes within 15 minutes using the limited ingredients found inside a refrigerator.Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the new season of “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” welcomes back original cast member Lee Yeon-bok, along with Choi Hyun-seok, Kim Pung and Jung Ho-young. Joining them are “Culinary Class Wars” runner-up Edward Lee, Choi Kang-rok, Lee Mi-yeong and Yoon Nam-no.Choi Hyun-seok appeared as a “White Spoon” contestant on “Culinary Class Wars,” and all four of the newly added chefs were also on the Netflix series.“The lineup of chefs may vary from episode to episode,” the producers said in a press release.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]