 More than 1,200 students protest Sungshin's decision to admit male students
Published: 15 Nov. 2024, 18:11
  기자 사진
  • LEE TAE-HEE
 
Students take photos with signs that read Sungshin Women's University's identity is women during a protest on Friday. [NEWS1]

Sungshin Women's University students gathered at their campus in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, on Friday to protest the university's decision to admit male students.
 
According to the university student council, more than 1,200 students signed up to attend Friday's protest, which is expected to run until around 7:30 p.m.
 
The protest follows the university's announcement that it will open admissions to male students for its International School of Korean Culture and Technology, starting in the spring 2025 semester. This new department, exclusively for international students, will begin accepting applications on Dec. 2.
 
Sungshin Women's University students sit on the university's field on Friday as they wait for the protest to start. [NEWS]

A student walks past a building at Sungshin Women's University, with walls covered with hand-written posters and signs condemning the school's decision to admit male students to the International School of Korean Culture and Technology. [NEWS1]

Funeral wreaths protesting against Sungshin Women's Unversity's decision to admit male students are lined up in front of buildings on campus on Friday. [NEWS1]

BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]
