More than 1,200 students protest Sungshin's decision to admit male students



LEE TAE-HEE

lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr

Sungshin Women's University students gathered at their campus in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, on Friday to protest the university's decision to admit male students.According to the university student council, more than 1,200 students signed up to attend Friday's protest, which is expected to run until around 7:30 p.m.The protest follows the university's announcement that it will open admissions to male students for its International School of Korean Culture and Technology, starting in the spring 2025 semester. This new department, exclusively for international students, will begin accepting applications on Dec. 2.BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]