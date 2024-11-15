[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Let’s book it: Four unique libraries which are bound to impress



KIM DONG-EUN

kim.dongeun@joongang.co.kr

Following Korean novelist Han Kang's historic win as the country's first Nobel Laureate in Literature on Oct. 10, book hunting and literary activities have been embraced with renewed national vigor. Alongside the refreshed interest in her works, especially her global hit "The Vegetarian," there's been a growing trend of finding more ways to incorporate reading into daily life.If you have been seeking a cozy public space to read, here are four unique library recommendations compiled by the Korea JoongAng Daily.A view of a waterfall inside a(traditional Korean-style house) is available at Cheongun Literature Library in Jongno District, central Seoul. The library nestles at the foot of Mount Inwang and inherits the neighborhood's spirit, rich in art and literature, with poet Yoon Dong-ju Literature House being an example.Although the waterfall is an artificial installation and small, the view still serves as a photo spot for visitors to capture the cascading water within a hanok's wooden frame. The rooms inside the hanok consist of low seats and tables, where visitors can sit in the quiet space reading. Heading to the basement floor, an official library appears, where books mostly related to literature, like novels, essays, and poems, await visitors.Cheongun Literature Library celebrates its 10th anniversary since opening and will host a selection of events from Nov. 19 to Dec. 1. The programs include a "book-talking" session with Hwang Bo-reum, the author of Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop, a DIY session for making the fabric calendar for 2025, and more literature-related programs.Uijeongbu City in Gyeonggi features a public library that resembles the form of an open museum or even a large shopping complex. A large staircase that spirals to the third floor connects all floors, with the entire space spanning 6,565 square meters (70,665 square feet). Big windows and art-related book displays make the space feel more like an art gallery than a public library. The first floor introduces Art Ground, an exhibition hall that showcases books related to the designated theme, as well as some private art pieces. The art library started gaining attention among the Gen MZ demographic through social media, gradually attracting more visitors. The space is large enough to accommodate visitors spending a full day with a book in hand, looking for a place to lounge.Located 15 minutes away by car and 40 minutes by public transport from the art library is Uijeongbu Music Library, another modern public library that showcases music books and audio-related experiences across different genres.Forest of Wisdom is a cultural complex located in Paju Publishing Culture, Information and National Industrial Park. Paju — the city of books and publishing works — is home to notable publishers and individual writers, and works to spotlight special book-related spaces, one of which is Forest of Wisdom. Established in 2014 and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, it is a shared library where collections of books are on display. Curations of books, including essays, novels and classics, are available for visitors. Book rentals are not available, but all visitors can freely pick up any book and sit down and read.Consisting of three floors, the space houses a secondhand bookstore, a restaurant and a cafe. The space currently offers a small curation of books recommended by Han Kang herself. Offline community programs, small performances and city events take place from time to time, so check the website for updates before visiting.In December 2019, the second branch of Forest of Wisdom opened in Sejong, also hosting the city's cultural events and official ceremonies on occasion.Yeonhwajeong in Jeonju, North Jeolla, is a hanok library in Deokjin Park, overlooking the surrounding Deokjin Pond, which is especially beautiful at night. The building used to be an old supermarket, but Jeonju Municipal Library transformed it into a culturally enriching space. Around 2,000 books displayed at the library cover Korea-related themes such as hanok and Korean food. The quiet venue welcomes tourists stopping by for a glimpse of an authentic style of Korean architecture, as well as students from the nearby Jeonbuk National University campus, who visit to study or do their assignments.Seohak Art Village Library is another library in Jeonju worth visiting, a space that embodies the artistic vibe of Seohak-dong, home to many artists and galleries. The library used to operate as a medical clinic but was renovated and reopened in June 2022, now offering a collection of around 2,000 books. The two-story library accommodates not only books but also up to 300 LP vinyl and record albums that were once trendy. Picture books and English books are found on the second floor, where wooden desks and chairs are arranged sporadically, giving the space a homelike, if not cafe-like, vibe. The library's red brick exterior and the bright yellow-painted first floor create a cozy atmosphere.BY KIM DONG-EUN [kim.dongeun@joongang.co.kr]