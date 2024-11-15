 Moon's daughter referred to prosecutors over allegedly running illegal Airbnb
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Moon's daughter referred to prosecutors over allegedly running illegal Airbnb

Published: 15 Nov. 2024, 15:46 Updated: 15 Nov. 2024, 16:04
House owned by ex-President Moon Jae-in's daughter, Moon Da-hye, on Jeju Island, where she allegedly ran an illegal house-sharing business. [YONHAP]

House owned by ex-President Moon Jae-in's daughter, Moon Da-hye, on Jeju Island, where she allegedly ran an illegal house-sharing business. [YONHAP]

 
Police on Friday referred the daughter of former President Moon Jae-in to the prosecution on suspicions of illegally operating a house-sharing business on Jeju Island.
 
Moon Da-hye is accused of running an Airbnb business for the past two years at a house under her name in western Jeju without official registration in violation of the Public Health Control Act.
 

Related Article

 
Moon reportedly pleaded guilty to the charge during police questioning earlier this week.
 
By law, those who fail to report their accommodation businesses are punishable by up to two years in prison or up to 20 million won ($14,250) in fines.
 
Moon is also undergoing a separate investigation for an alleged drunk driving incident after her car collided with a taxi while changing lanes in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul, in early October.
 
Yonhap 
 
 
tags Moon Jae-in Moon Da-hye

More in Politics

Moon's daughter referred to prosecutors over allegedly running illegal Airbnb

Arrest warrants issued for Myung Tae-kyun and Kim Young-sun in influence-peddling scandal

DP chief in hot seat ahead of court's ruling in election law violation case

Consul general in New York offers to resign over alleged ties to first lady

DP passes third special counsel bill to investigate first lady

Related Stories

Moon's daughter reported for parking car illegally before alleged drunk-driving incident

Unification Ministry raided over ex-President Moon's alleged preferential selection of Eastar Jet

CCTV footage acquired from property owned by Moon Da-hye amid illegal lodging probe

Vehicles owned by former President Moon and daughter fined 11 times

Moon Jae-in's daughter apologizes on way to questioning over alleged drunk driving
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)