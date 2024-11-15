Yoon's approval rating crawls up to 20% on positive reaction to national address



SEO JI-EUN

seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating increased to 20 percent, according to a Gallup Korea survey released on Friday, a 3 percentage point rise from last week's all-time low of 17 percent — the lowest since he took office in 2022.The poll, conducted from Nov. 12 to 14 among 1,002 voters aged 18 and over, marks a halt to the downward trend that has persisted since late September.Gallup noted significant shifts in support among key demographic groups, including those in the president's conservative People Power Party base, individuals aged 70 and older, and residents of Daegu and North Gyeongsang — regions traditionally considered conservative."It appears that some of President Yoon’s existing supporters paid attention and responded positively to his national address and press conference on Nov. 7," Gallup said.Disapproval of Yoon’s job performance decreased by 3 percentage points, falling to 71 percent from last week’s 74 percent, which was the highest disapproval rating since his administration began.The survey also asked about the potential impact on Korea's economy from a possible return to office by former U.S. President Donald Trump, where 73 percent of respondents said this would be "negative." Twelve percent of respondents saw it as positive, while 7 percent of respondents felt it would have no impact.The survey was conducted through telephone interviews by a random sampling of mobile phone virtual numbers, with a response rate of 12.2 percent. Further details are available on the websites of the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission and Gallup Korea.BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]