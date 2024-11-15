 Controversy mars CSAT exam as URL in test question links to protest website
Published: 15 Nov. 2024, 15:49
  • SEO JI-EUN
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions chant slogans for the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol near Sungnyemun Gate in central Seoul on Nov. 9. [YONHAP]

An internet link in a question on Korea’s 2025 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) sparked controversy, as it redirected students to a website promoting a rally for the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
 
The issue surfaced after Thursday's CSAT, also known as suneung, when students who entered the URL provided in questions 40 to 43 of the Korean Language section were taken to a webpage with a message reading, “Well done, examinees.” Below, the page displayed information for a protest condemning alleged government misconduct and calling for a special investigation into the president and the first lady. The rally was scheduled for Saturday afternoon in front of Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul.
 
A link included in the Korean Language section of the 2025 College Scholastic Ability Test, left, redirects to a website promoting a rally calling for the resignation of President Yoon Suk- Yeol. By Friday, the website had been taken down. [YONHAP]

“We do not believe this to be a hacking incident. Instead, it seems that someone purchased the domain after the exam materials were released and used it to post text encouraging participation in a rally against the administration,” the police said.
 
The domain was apparently unregistered at the time of the exam's preparation and was not secured by the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation (KICE), which is responsible for drafting CSAT content. By Friday, the website had been taken down.
 
KICE responded, stating that the link was a fictional URL created solely for the test and unrelated to any rally announcements. In an official statement, KICE expressed its regret, stating that “the CSAT, a matter of national importance, has been politically exploited.”
 
The Ministry of Education requested an immediate investigation into the unauthorized use of CSAT-related information.

BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]
