Court accepts injunction from Yonsei students over leaked entry test materials

A court on Friday put a brake on Yonsei University’s further evaluation of leaked entrance tests, postponing the scheduled announcement of entry for the natural science track, which was set for Dec. 13.The Seoul Western District Court accepted an injunction requested by students and parents to suspend the result of a leaked Yonsei University entrance exam, ordering that “no further action be taken until the case is ruled.”On Oct. 16, the test materials for the early admissions natural sciences exam were leaked an hour before students began the test, after the examiner distributed the papers ahead of the scheduled time. After the exam papers were handed out, some students took pictures and posted them online. Some 9,000 candidates reportedly took the test.Students demanded a retake, but Yonsei University has denied the request, saying that “no action compromised fairness.”Students, along with test-takers, have since filed a collective lawsuit seeking a retake of the exam.“The issue fundamentally began with the test supervisors’ mistake in distributing the materials early, and the lack of proper measures to prevent the test from leaking,” said the court.The court further explained that the university's failure to properly manage and supervise the exam created a situation where illegal activities could easily occur, emphasizing that the harm to fairness was not solely due to some students leaking the materials online.Kim Jeong-sun, the lawyer representing the students, said the court's decision "acknowledges that the exam was unfair."A total of 18 students officially participated in the injunction, while around 50 others indirectly participated by providing evidence or statements.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]