One dead, two injured in collision on South Chungcheong highway

One person died and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision on a national highway in South Chungcheong on Friday morning.The accident occurred at 6:25 a.m. on Friday when a 3.5-ton truck crashed into an excavator on a two-lane highway in Hashin-ri, Geumseong-myeon, Geumsan, according to police.A Rexton SUV following behind then crashed into the truck.The 61-year-old truck driver was rushed to hospital but later died. The drivers of the other two vehicles are receiving treatment at a hospital.Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]