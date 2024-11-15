 One dead, two injured in collision on South Chungcheong highway
One dead, two injured in collision on South Chungcheong highway

Published: 15 Nov. 2024, 12:55
An ambulance outside of an emergency center. [YONHAP]

One person died and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision on a national highway in South Chungcheong on Friday morning.
 
The accident occurred at 6:25 a.m. on Friday when a 3.5-ton truck crashed into an excavator on a two-lane highway in Hashin-ri, Geumseong-myeon, Geumsan, according to police.
 

A Rexton SUV following behind then crashed into the truck.  
 
The 61-year-old truck driver was rushed to hospital but later died. The drivers of the other two vehicles are receiving treatment at a hospital.
 
Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
One dead, two injured in collision on South Chungcheong highway

