One dead, two injured in collision on South Chungcheong highway
Published: 15 Nov. 2024, 12:55
One person died and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision on a national highway in South Chungcheong on Friday morning.
The accident occurred at 6:25 a.m. on Friday when a 3.5-ton truck crashed into an excavator on a two-lane highway in Hashin-ri, Geumseong-myeon, Geumsan, according to police.
A Rexton SUV following behind then crashed into the truck.
The 61-year-old truck driver was rushed to hospital but later died. The drivers of the other two vehicles are receiving treatment at a hospital.
Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident.
BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
