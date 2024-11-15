 Wednesday closures for large supermarkets in Seoul’s tourist hub
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Wednesday closures for large supermarkets in Seoul’s tourist hub

Published: 15 Nov. 2024, 09:37
Shoppers purchase groceries at a supermarket in Seoul on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

Shoppers purchase groceries at a supermarket in Seoul on Wednesday. [YONHAP]


The mandatory closing day for large supermarkets in a major tourist district in Seoul will be changed from weekends to weekdays, the industry ministry said Friday, adding to the convenience of its residents and foreign tourists alike.
 
Starting later this month, large supermarkets in Seoul's central district of Jung will close their business on Wednesdays instead of Sundays.
 

Related Article

 
The latest decision is expected to add convenience not only for the residents but also the high number of foreign tourists in the area that houses many famous tourist attractions, including Myeongdong Cathedral, Deoksu Palace and Seoul Plaza.
 
Also adjacent to the district is the Jongno District, which features Gyeongbok Palace and Blue House, the former presidential office. The Jung district, meanwhile, has two supermarkets and two semi-large retail stores.
 
Korea's distribution industry act, adopted in 2012, previously made it mandatory for major supermarket operators, including Emart, Lotte Mart and Homeplus, to close their stores on the second and fourth Sundays of every month to support small businesses.
 
The latest change follows government measures, announced in January, to ease regulations related to people's livelihoods, which included allowing retailers to designate their closure days on weekdays.
 
Other areas that previously changed the closure day to weekdays include Seoul's southern Seocho district and eastern Dongdaemun district.
 
Major cities, including Busan, Daegu and Cheongju, have also changed the day to weekdays.
 
"The government will continue its policy support so that the transition can be implemented in other districts," the ministry said.

Yonhap
tags Korea Supermarket

More in Social Affairs

Wednesday closures for large supermarkets in Seoul’s tourist hub

Newscaster, model Kim Na-jung questioned over drugs after Philippines trip

Korean woman dies after C-section while on 'maternity tourism' trip to Guam: Report

Test-takers overcome glitchy networks, empty gas tanks, confused taxi drivers on CSAT day

'Boycott all men': Why Korea's viral 4B movement is spreading in the U.S. after Trump's win

Related Stories

Shopping smart

Retailers joined by administration in opposing Sunday closures

Seoul's Seocho District cuts mandatory closure for supermarkets

Lotte Mart to run French food sale

Schedule switch
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)