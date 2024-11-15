Today's fortune: Nov. 15, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: lesseningHealth: fairLove: feistyLucky direction: west1936: A day of more giving than taking.1948: Help one another as kindness enriches life.1960: Take things a little slowly.1972: Build reciprocal relationships to seek progress.1984: Stay true and be the same as when you started.1996: Seek advice from someone with experience.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: compassionateLucky direction: east1937: The gentle can prevail over the stiff.1949: No one is perfect.1961: You may be just partially successful.1973: You may have to adjust your plan.1985: Open your ears and save your words.1997: If the front door is closed, look for other ways to get in.Wealth: not badHealth: moderateLove: blissfulLucky direction: east1938: Two is better than one, and three better than two.1950: Streams come together to make a river.1962: Family must stick together.1974: You may be completely pleased.1986: Your relationship boundary may widen.1998: Unite as one.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: south1938: There is no such thing as perfect love.1951: Drop prejudice and bias.1963: Don’t boast. Be modest.1975: Life’s an extension of a survival game.1987: The last survivor wins.1999: You survive competition through capabilities and credentials.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: understandingLucky direction: west1940: Save your words as you age.1952: Carry dignity in your behaviors.1964: You may achieve half of the success.1976: You may feel like there’s something missing.1988: Have a thorough understanding of your task.2000: Value loyalty and trust.Wealth: fairHealth: mindfulLove: givingLucky direction: east1941: Don’t be led by your children.1953: Let your brain guide, not emotions.1965: Have vegetables and fruit instead of meat.1977: Put the words down in writing.1989: Don’t do too well or too poorly. Just do average.2001: What you get may differ from your imagination.Wealth: not badHealth: moderateLove: blissfulLucky direction: north1942: You may forget your age and walk of life.1954: Your body and soul may be brimming with happiness.1966: God helps those who help themselves.1978: All roads lead to Seoul.1990: A rewarding and meaningful day.2002: You may get a helpful tip.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: compassionateLucky direction: north1943: There is nothing to hate or like.1955: Live young and understand the young.1967: Turn a blind eye toward small flaws.1979: Try to stand in the other party’s shoes.1991: Be empathetic toward what the other says.2003: Sympathize with what others say.Wealth: not badHealth: moderateLove: fulfillingLucky direction: east1944: Parental love is unconditional.1956: Your spouse is better than any child.1968: Be good while you have it if you don’t want any regrets.1980: Listen to your spouse for the sake of the family’s peace.1992: Your love genes may be recharged.2004: Your relationship with the opposite sex may look up.Wealth: not badHealth: moderateLove: blissfulLucky direction: east1945: Doing is better than not doing.1957: Do as you please.1969: A little spending can be enlightening.1981: You may have luck in wealth. Take interest in real estate.1993: People are valuable assets. Tend to your relationships.2005: Your financial luck may be looking up.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: north1946: Don’t get your expectations or hopes up.1958: Don’t let others do what you can do yourself.1970: If you have something to say, keep it to yourself.1982: Don’t cross the lines you must keep.1994: You may give or get help.2006: You may have to spend.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: passionateLucky direction: south1935: You feel young in an old body.1947: Your heart and body may feel separate.1959: Hold back even if you have the confidence.1971: Accept the consequences after doing your best.1983: Let yourself go and be passionate.1995: The young have a license to passion.2007: You must go near first to reach the destination.