Today's fortune: Nov. 15, 2024

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 (Oct. 15 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: lessening
Health: fair
Love: feisty
Lucky direction: west
1936: A day of more giving than taking.
1948: Help one another as kindness enriches life.
1960: Take things a little slowly.
1972: Build reciprocal relationships to seek progress.
1984: Stay true and be the same as when you started.
1996: Seek advice from someone with experience.
Ox
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: compassionate
Lucky direction: east
1937: The gentle can prevail over the stiff.
1949: No one is perfect.
1961: You may be just partially successful.
1973: You may have to adjust your plan.
1985: Open your ears and save your words.
1997: If the front door is closed, look for other ways to get in.
Tiger
Wealth: not bad
Health: moderate
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: east
1938: Two is better than one, and three better than two.
1950: Streams come together to make a river.
1962: Family must stick together.
1974: You may be completely pleased.
1986: Your relationship boundary may widen.
1998: Unite as one.
Rabbit
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south
1938: There is no such thing as perfect love.
1951: Drop prejudice and bias.
1963: Don’t boast. Be modest.
1975: Life’s an extension of a survival game.
1987: The last survivor wins.
1999: You survive competition through capabilities and credentials.
Dragon
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: understanding
Lucky direction: west
1940: Save your words as you age.
1952: Carry dignity in your behaviors.
1964: You may achieve half of the success.
1976: You may feel like there’s something missing.
1988: Have a thorough understanding of your task.
2000: Value loyalty and trust.
Snake
Wealth: fair
Health: mindful
Love: giving
Lucky direction: east
1941: Don’t be led by your children.
1953: Let your brain guide, not emotions.
1965: Have vegetables and fruit instead of meat.
1977: Put the words down in writing.
1989: Don’t do too well or too poorly. Just do average.
2001: What you get may differ from your imagination.
Horse
Wealth: not bad
Health: moderate
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: north
1942: You may forget your age and walk of life.
1954: Your body and soul may be brimming with happiness.
1966: God helps those who help themselves.
1978: All roads lead to Seoul.
1990: A rewarding and meaningful day.
2002: You may get a helpful tip.
Sheep
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: compassionate
Lucky direction: north
1943: There is nothing to hate or like.
1955: Live young and understand the young.
1967: Turn a blind eye toward small flaws.
1979: Try to stand in the other party’s shoes.
1991: Be empathetic toward what the other says.
2003: Sympathize with what others say.
Monkey
Wealth: not bad
Health: moderate
Love: fulfilling
Lucky direction: east
1944: Parental love is unconditional.
1956: Your spouse is better than any child.
1968: Be good while you have it if you don’t want any regrets.
1980: Listen to your spouse for the sake of the family’s peace.
1992: Your love genes may be recharged.
2004: Your relationship with the opposite sex may look up.
Rooster
Wealth: not bad
Health: moderate
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: east
1945: Doing is better than not doing.
1957: Do as you please.
1969: A little spending can be enlightening.
1981: You may have luck in wealth. Take interest in real estate.
1993: People are valuable assets. Tend to your relationships.
2005: Your financial luck may be looking up.
Dog
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: north
1946: Don’t get your expectations or hopes up.
1958: Don’t let others do what you can do yourself.
1970: If you have something to say, keep it to yourself.
1982: Don’t cross the lines you must keep.
1994: You may give or get help.
2006: You may have to spend.
Pig
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: south
1935: You feel young in an old body.
1947: Your heart and body may feel separate.
1959: Hold back even if you have the confidence.
1971: Accept the consequences after doing your best.
1983: Let yourself go and be passionate.
1995: The young have a license to passion.
2007: You must go near first to reach the destination.
