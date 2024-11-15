Korea lose to Japan as Premier12 Super Round hopes fade

Korea dropped to world No. 1 Japan 6-3 for its second loss in three games at the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12 in Taipei on Friday, as its hopes of reaching the next phase suffered another blow.Korea frittered away leads of 1-0 and 3-2 with the bullpen leaking oil in the teams' third Group B game at Taipei Dome. Korea dropped to 1-2 in the opening round, having earlier lost to Chinese Taipei 6-3 and then beaten Cuba 8-4.Korea had 10 hits but struck out 17 times against four pitchers.Korea will next play the Dominican Republic on Saturday and then Australia on Monday to wrap up the opening phase.The top two teams after round-robin play will reach the Super Round, where they will be joined by the two qualifiers from Group A, Venezuela and the United States.Korea won the inaugural Premier12 in 2015 and finished in second place behind Japan in 2019.Yonhap