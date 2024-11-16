 Agency confirms legal action against The Boyz stalker
Agency confirms legal action against The Boyz stalker

Published: 16 Nov. 2024, 17:00 Updated: 16 Nov. 2024, 17:03
  • 기자 사진
  • SHIN MIN-HEE
Sunwoo of The Boyz [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Sunwoo of The Boyz [SCREEN CAPTURE]


Legal action will be taken against a sasaeng (hardcore fans who stalk artists) who entered The Boyz member Sunwoo’s residence, according to his agency IST Entertainment.
 
The agency issued a statement on the band’s fan cafe on Thursday, detailing a stalking incident that happened two days prior.
 

Related Article

 
A stalker broke into his home and assaulted the K-pop singer when Sunwoo was going back home after finishing his schedule for the day. When he got off the elevator and was about to open the front door to his apartment, he was approached by a person who had been hiding in the fire escape of his floor.
 
Feeling threatened, Sunwoo immediately informed a staff member and turned the stalker in to the police. During the process, the stalker allegedly hit Sunwoo numerous times and is now under investigation on charges of housebreaking and assault.
 
The agency said that the members, as well as their family members and acquaintances, are “suffering serious mental and physical damage” due to stalking, such as making unauthorized visits that invade the members’ privacy and attempting to contact them by illegally obtaining their personal information.
 
The agency also found a location tracker attached to a member’s vehicle and another vehicle’s tires that were slashed.
 
“We have already filed police reports after obtaining the surveillance tape recordings of the incidents,” the agency said, adding that it would continue to collect evidence and take legal action against those who harm the rights and interests of its artists.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]
