BTS's Jin reveals behind-the-scenes stories of first solo album 'Happy'



SHIN MIN-HEE

shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr

BTS’s Jin revealed the behind-the-scenes process of working on his first solo album “Happy” through a written Q&A released by his agency BigHit Music on Saturday.“Happy” was released on Friday and consists of six tracks: the lead track “Running Wild,” “I’ll Be There,” “Another Level,” “Falling,” “Heart on the Window” and “I will come to you.”“I’ll Be There,” produced by MAX, isn’t the first time the American singer has worked with members of BTS. MAX has also worked on the band’s 2022 song “Yet to Come.” Jin said that he asked MAX to create a song with “band sounds.”“He made sure the melody fit me, and I’m glad that the song matches my pitch range,” Jin said.“Heart on the Window” features singer Wendy of girl group Red Velvet, which is Jin’s first time dueting with a singer who is not a BTS member. Jin said he was “surprised by how good of a singer she is” even after already knowing so, and again, he was satisfied with the result.Jin said he wrote “Another Level” based on his passion for online gaming. He recommended the song to people who are trying to level up in games with “dark vibes.”Jin also mentioned that the haunted house mission at the Korean Folk Village for his variety web show “Run Jin” was the most memorable experience and that he was “surprised” fans had asked him to host his own talk show.When asked what he would like to tell himself right now, he answered, “If you want to make ARMY [the name of BTS’s fandom] happy, you must work harder. Let’s not burn out and keep working hard.”Jin will hold a fan meet and greet at Jangchung Arena in Jung District, central Seoul, on Saturday and Sunday.BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]