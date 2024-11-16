Yoon, Canada's Trudeau hold summit on sidelines of APEC

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and agreed to expand security and defense industry cooperation during their summit in Peru on Friday.The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, following the inaugural two-plus-two foreign and defense ministerial meeting held in the Canadian capital of Ottawa earlier this month."The two leaders condemned illegal military cooperation between Russia and North Korea and shared latest developments related to deployment of North Korean forces to Russia, agreeing to collaborate for a united response," the presidential office said in a release.Yoon acknowledged Canada's role in promoting peace and security on the Korean Peninsula as a member of the United Nations Command, which oversees the enforcement of the 1950-53 Korean War Armistice Agreement.He also highlighted the upcoming 10th anniversary of the bilateral free trade agreement next year and expressed hope for the further deepening of bilateral economic ties.Trudeau suggested building on the momentum of the 2+2 meeting to strengthen security cooperation between the two nations, stressing the importance of collaboration in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and clean energy sectors, according to the presidential office.Noting that the first shipment of Canadian liquefied natural gas to South Korea is scheduled for next year, Trudeau expressed hope for working together on creating a stable energy supply chain, it said.As South Korea prepares to host the APEC summit and Canada assumes the G7 presidency next year, the leaders pledged to work together to create synergies in multilateral diplomacy.Yonhap