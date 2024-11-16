N. Korea's GPS jamming expands to wider regions along inter-Korean border: official

North Korea appears to be jamming GPS signals in wider regions along its border with South Korea, a military official said Saturday, with the series of jamming believed to be linked to the North's own training against drones."North Korea has attempted to jam GPS signals for the eighth consecutive day from Nov. 8 to 15," the official said.The jamming attacks were initially conducted within the Northwest Islands but have expanded to Gyeonggi and northern Gangwon since Thursday, according to the official.Following multiple jamming attacks North Korea conducted near the northwestern border islands between May 29 and June 2, the North has resumed the jamming recently.Compared with the jamming attacks earlier this year that involved stronger signals in a move apparently targeting the South, the GPS jamming staged this month is likely linked to the North's military training to respond to drones, according to South Korea's military.Yonhap