Today's fortune: Nov. 16, 2024
Published: 16 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 (Oct. 16 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: mutual
Lucky direction: north
1936: Your heart may be bursting with joy.
1948: You may like this as well as that.
1960: What’s good is good.
1972: Get the family together to deal with household affairs.
1984: Family love may become full to the brim.
1996: Your hearts may become one.
Ox
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: fulfilling
Lucky direction: north
1937: Parental love is unconditional.
1949: Be good while you have it.
1961: Listen to your spouse and the family will be at peace.
1973: Go out with your spouse.
1985: Be thankful for your partner.
1997: Keep your head cold and heart hot.
Tiger
Wealth: not bad
Health: moderate
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: south
1938: You may be pleased through and through.
1950: You may be laughing all day.
1962: You’re today’s star.
1974: The family should unite in force and heart.
1986: Blood is thicker than water.
1998: You may be on a blessed path.
Rabbit
Wealth: lessening
Health: fair
Love: feisty
Lucky direction: west
1939: Don’t have any expectations or hopes for return.
1951: Don’t show if you become upset.
1963: Seeing is frustrating, but not seeing can make you wonder.
1975: Act on your good sense, not emotions.
1987: If you can’t avoid it, enjoy it.
1999: You may come upon an undesirable encounter.
Dragon
Wealth: not bad
Health: moderate
Love: happy
Lucky direction: west
1940: Today is always the happiest.
1952: Your heart may be filled with happiness.
1964: Life may feel wonderful.
1976: You may be laughing all day.
1988: Capture the precious moment in a photo.
2000: You may be with someone you like.
Snake
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: foggy
Lucky direction: north
1941: No one is perfect.
1953: Sit back and enjoy the ride.
1965: Forget formalities. Do it within your means.
1977: Don’t try to take control or interfere.
1989: You may feel something is missing.
2001: You may not get what you expected.
Horse
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: encountering
Lucky direction: east
1942: It may take longer than expected.
1954: Don’t think nothing can be done without you.
1966: Open your heart first and approach.
1978: Avoid financial deals and making any purchases.
1990: Don’t hate the person, although you may not like the work.
2002: An encounter may be in store.
Sheep
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: east
1943: Dignity must accompany age.
1955: You may be spending and earning.
1967: Life is more or less the same for everyone.
1979: Be mindful of the traffic. Leave early.
1991: You may like some and not like others.
2003: You may see hopeful signs in your future path.
Monkey
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south
1944: Don’t get upset over trivial affairs.
1956: Don’t ask for more. Be grateful for what you have.
1968: Try not to behave or talk in an old-fashioned way.
1980: Don’t ask why. Try to be understanding.
1992: Refrain from making a hasty judgment or decision.
2004: Don’t be a frog in a well.
Rooster
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: west
1945: Embrace it with a big heart.
1957: Love or hate it, your family is best.
1969: Be devoted to what’s at home, not outside.
1981: Attend if you’re invited.
1993: Observe and listen instead of talking.
2005: Learning will be your savior.
Dog
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: south
1946: You may be thankful for your life.
1958: A perfect day.
1970: You may find joy in work after an achievement.
1982: You may reach your goal and feel rewarded.
1994: Get today’s deeds done.
2006: Have faith in your senior and oblige.
Pig
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: east
1935: A tree with many branches rarely has a calm day.
1947: Drop prejudice and bias.
1959: No parents can win over their children.
1971: Don’t be too conscious about what others think.
1983: Don’t envy others. Have pride in yourself.
1995: Be individualistic instead of following what’s in fashion.
2007: The grass looks greener on the other side of the fence.
