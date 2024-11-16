Today's fortune: Nov. 16, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: mutualLucky direction: north1936: Your heart may be bursting with joy.1948: You may like this as well as that.1960: What’s good is good.1972: Get the family together to deal with household affairs.1984: Family love may become full to the brim.1996: Your hearts may become one.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: fulfillingLucky direction: north1937: Parental love is unconditional.1949: Be good while you have it.1961: Listen to your spouse and the family will be at peace.1973: Go out with your spouse.1985: Be thankful for your partner.1997: Keep your head cold and heart hot.Wealth: not badHealth: moderateLove: blissfulLucky direction: south1938: You may be pleased through and through.1950: You may be laughing all day.1962: You’re today’s star.1974: The family should unite in force and heart.1986: Blood is thicker than water.1998: You may be on a blessed path.Wealth: lesseningHealth: fairLove: feistyLucky direction: west1939: Don’t have any expectations or hopes for return.1951: Don’t show if you become upset.1963: Seeing is frustrating, but not seeing can make you wonder.1975: Act on your good sense, not emotions.1987: If you can’t avoid it, enjoy it.1999: You may come upon an undesirable encounter.Wealth: not badHealth: moderateLove: happyLucky direction: west1940: Today is always the happiest.1952: Your heart may be filled with happiness.1964: Life may feel wonderful.1976: You may be laughing all day.1988: Capture the precious moment in a photo.2000: You may be with someone you like.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: foggyLucky direction: north1941: No one is perfect.1953: Sit back and enjoy the ride.1965: Forget formalities. Do it within your means.1977: Don’t try to take control or interfere.1989: You may feel something is missing.2001: You may not get what you expected.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: encounteringLucky direction: east1942: It may take longer than expected.1954: Don’t think nothing can be done without you.1966: Open your heart first and approach.1978: Avoid financial deals and making any purchases.1990: Don’t hate the person, although you may not like the work.2002: An encounter may be in store.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: blissfulLucky direction: east1943: Dignity must accompany age.1955: You may be spending and earning.1967: Life is more or less the same for everyone.1979: Be mindful of the traffic. Leave early.1991: You may like some and not like others.2003: You may see hopeful signs in your future path.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: south1944: Don’t get upset over trivial affairs.1956: Don’t ask for more. Be grateful for what you have.1968: Try not to behave or talk in an old-fashioned way.1980: Don’t ask why. Try to be understanding.1992: Refrain from making a hasty judgment or decision.2004: Don’t be a frog in a well.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: west1945: Embrace it with a big heart.1957: Love or hate it, your family is best.1969: Be devoted to what’s at home, not outside.1981: Attend if you’re invited.1993: Observe and listen instead of talking.2005: Learning will be your savior.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: south1946: You may be thankful for your life.1958: A perfect day.1970: You may find joy in work after an achievement.1982: You may reach your goal and feel rewarded.1994: Get today’s deeds done.2006: Have faith in your senior and oblige.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: jealousLucky direction: east1935: A tree with many branches rarely has a calm day.1947: Drop prejudice and bias.1959: No parents can win over their children.1971: Don’t be too conscious about what others think.1983: Don’t envy others. Have pride in yourself.1995: Be individualistic instead of following what’s in fashion.2007: The grass looks greener on the other side of the fence.