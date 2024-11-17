 Hanwha Group chairman appointed head of Aerospace affiliate
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hanwha Group chairman appointed head of Aerospace affiliate

Published: 17 Nov. 2024, 17:15 Updated: 17 Nov. 2024, 17:53
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JAE-LIM
Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn shakes hands with Hanwha Aerospace employees at the defense company's Boeun plant in North Chungcheong on Thursday. [HANWHA]

Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn shakes hands with Hanwha Aerospace employees at the defense company's Boeun plant in North Chungcheong on Thursday. [HANWHA]

 
Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn has been designated as the chairman of its defense arm, Hanwha Aerospace.
 
The company announced in its quarterly business report on Thursday that Kim has recently been appointed as the company’s chairman.
 
However, no official explanation regarding the background of this designation was provided.
 
With the appointment, Kim now juggles five chairman roles in his conglomerate — Hanwha, Hanwha Solutions, Hanwha Systems, Hanwha Vision and Hanwha Aerospace.
 
Kim visited Hanwha Aerospace’s plant in Boeun County, North Chungcheong, on Thursday, to encourage employees and to emphasize gaining a competitive edge in the future defense market on the back of the growing presence of AI and unmanned technologies.
 
“The company plans to develop solutions tailored to the future defense market, which is focused on AI and unmanned technologies,” he said.
 
The Boeun facility will focus on producing weapon systems, including ballistic missile interceptors for long-range surface-to-air missiles as well as Cheongeom guided missiles that can be used on various platforms, according to the defense company.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]
tags Hanwha

More in Industry

Hyundai unveils Avante N TCR Edition

Straberry harvest in Hamyang County begins

Kepco secures projects worth 1 trillion won in Saudi Arabia, Guam

SK's Chey to chair APEC CEO Summit in Korea next year

Foreign currency deposits fall in October for the first time in five months

Related Stories

Hanwha Energy to purchase $130.5 million stake in conglomerate's holding company

Hanwha Galleria to merge with Hanwha Solutions

Hanwha Techwin develops facial recognition recorder

Chong Kun Dang gets green light for Australian drug trial

Hanwha completes disposal of its cluster-bomb business
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)