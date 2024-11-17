Hanwha Group chairman appointed head of Aerospace affiliate



Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn has been designated as the chairman of its defense arm, Hanwha Aerospace.The company announced in its quarterly business report on Thursday that Kim has recently been appointed as the company’s chairman.However, no official explanation regarding the background of this designation was provided.With the appointment, Kim now juggles five chairman roles in his conglomerate — Hanwha, Hanwha Solutions, Hanwha Systems, Hanwha Vision and Hanwha Aerospace.Kim visited Hanwha Aerospace’s plant in Boeun County, North Chungcheong, on Thursday, to encourage employees and to emphasize gaining a competitive edge in the future defense market on the back of the growing presence of AI and unmanned technologies.“The company plans to develop solutions tailored to the future defense market, which is focused on AI and unmanned technologies,” he said.The Boeun facility will focus on producing weapon systems, including ballistic missile interceptors for long-range surface-to-air missiles as well as Cheongeom guided missiles that can be used on various platforms, according to the defense company.BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]