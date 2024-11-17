 Hyundai unveils Avante N TCR Edition
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai unveils Avante N TCR Edition

Published: 17 Nov. 2024, 18:03 Updated: 17 Nov. 2024, 18:16
Hyundai Motor has unveiled its Avante N TCR Edition designed specifically for track erformance, shown with the Touring Car Racing (TCR) car on the right. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor has unveiled its Avante N TCR Edition designed specifically for track erformance, shown with the Touring Car Racing (TCR) car on the right. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

 
Hyundai Motor has unveiled its Avante N TCR Edition designed specifically for track performance, shown with the Touring Car Racing (TCR) car on the right.
 
The automaker has been participating in the TCR World Tour since 2017. Hyundai's N trim class offers track-ready versions of several of its cars, including the Ioniq 5 EV and the Avante. During last year's World Tour, a Hyundai-powered team bagged five first-place finishes.
tags Korea Hyundai Avante

More in Industry

Hyundai unveils Avante N TCR Edition

Straberry harvest in Hamyang County begins

Kepco secures projects worth 1 trillion won in Saudi Arabia, Guam

SK's Chey to chair APEC CEO Summit in Korea next year

Foreign currency deposits fall in October for the first time in five months

Related Stories

Hyundai Avante named 2021 North American Car of the Year

A new The New Avante

Hyundai Motor, Kia’s sales in U.S. rise 16 percent on year in February

You'll soon be able to buy Hyundai cars on Amazon

Hyundai Rotem lands 1.2 trillion won Australian rail deal
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)