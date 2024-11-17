Hyundai unveils Avante N TCR Edition

Hyundai Motor has unveiled its Avante N TCR Edition designed specifically for track performance, shown with the Touring Car Racing (TCR) car on the right.The automaker has been participating in the TCR World Tour since 2017. Hyundai's N trim class offers track-ready versions of several of its cars, including the Ioniq 5 EV and the Avante. During last year's World Tour, a Hyundai-powered team bagged five first-place finishes.