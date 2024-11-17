Hyundai unveils Avante N TCR Edition
Published: 17 Nov. 2024, 18:03 Updated: 17 Nov. 2024, 18:16
Hyundai Motor has unveiled its Avante N TCR Edition designed specifically for track performance, shown with the Touring Car Racing (TCR) car on the right.
The automaker has been participating in the TCR World Tour since 2017. Hyundai's N trim class offers track-ready versions of several of its cars, including the Ioniq 5 EV and the Avante. During last year's World Tour, a Hyundai-powered team bagged five first-place finishes.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)