Korea's stock market, currency among worst performers globally: Data

Korea's stock market and currency were among the worst performers around the globe, as investors are concerned over weakening growth momentum and structural problems, such as aging, in Asia's fourth-largest economy, data showed on Sunday.According to data compiled by Yonhap Infomax, Yonhap News Agency's financial information arm, Korea's benchmark index, the Kospi, has shed nearly 9 percent so far this year to end at 2,416.86 points on Friday, with the secondary Kosdaq market suffering 21 percent.The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 15.27 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rallied 24 percent during the same period of the year.Among the surveyed 40 countries, Russia was the worst stock market after Korea by suffering a 20.79 percent loss.The country's currency has also been on a steady decline this year, closing at 1,398.80 won ($1) Friday, down 8.6 percent from 1,288 won at the end of last year, becoming the second-worst performer among major currencies.The Japanese yen was the worst performer by falling 10.71 percent.Market experts said Korea's economic structural vulnerability, combined with looming protectionism under the incoming Donald Trump administration and weak domestic demand, are concerns for investors.Yonhap