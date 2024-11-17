SK's Chey to chair APEC CEO Summit in Korea next year



LEE JAE-LIM

lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won will chair next year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit to be hosted by Korea in Gyeongju.Chey assumed the chairmanship on Saturday, succeeding Fernando Zavala, Intercorp CEO, who served as the chair for this year’s APEC CEO Summit held in Lima, Peru.The event is part of the APEC summit that gathers leaders from business, government and academia.Topics such as climate change, AI and the energy transition were discussed at this year’s four-day event from Wednesday, with about 1,000 attendees such as Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Korean business leaders at the event included HS Hyosung Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sang, Kolon Vice Chairman Lee Kyu-ho and Megazone Cloud CEO Lee Joo-wan.Chey received the gavel from Zavala at the closing of the summit on Friday.In his speech, the chairman highlighted Gyeongju as a city with rich historical and cultural significance in Korea. He introduced the theme for next year’s event — “Bridge, Business, Beyond” — and encouraged attendees to remember it as the three “b”s or a triple thumbs-up sign, invoking the shape of a lowercase "b."He also expressed hope that the summit become a venue for open discussions on key global issues, beyond just slogans and symbols.BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]