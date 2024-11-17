 SK's Chey to chair APEC CEO Summit in Korea next year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SK's Chey to chair APEC CEO Summit in Korea next year

Published: 17 Nov. 2024, 17:54 Updated: 17 Nov. 2024, 18:14
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JAE-LIM
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won speaks of next year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit that will be held in Korea's Gyeongju after being designated to chair the event at Lima, Peru, on Friday. [YONHAP]

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won speaks of next year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit that will be held in Korea's Gyeongju after being designated to chair the event at Lima, Peru, on Friday. [YONHAP]

 
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won will chair next year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit to be hosted by Korea in Gyeongju.
 
Chey assumed the chairmanship on Saturday, succeeding Fernando Zavala, Intercorp CEO, who served as the chair for this year’s APEC CEO Summit held in Lima, Peru.
 
The event is part of the APEC summit that gathers leaders from business, government and academia.
 
Topics such as climate change, AI and the energy transition were discussed at this year’s four-day event from Wednesday, with about 1,000 attendees such as Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
 
Korean business leaders at the event included HS Hyosung Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sang, Kolon Vice Chairman Lee Kyu-ho and Megazone Cloud CEO Lee Joo-wan.
 
Chey received the gavel from Zavala at the closing of the summit on Friday.
 
In his speech, the chairman highlighted Gyeongju as a city with rich historical and cultural significance in Korea. He introduced the theme for next year’s event — “Bridge, Business, Beyond” — and encouraged attendees to remember it as the three “b”s or a triple thumbs-up sign, invoking the shape of a lowercase "b."
 
He also expressed hope that the summit become a venue for open discussions on key global issues, beyond just slogans and symbols.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]
tags APEC CEO Summit

More in Industry

Hyundai unveils Avante N TCR Edition

Straberry harvest in Hamyang County begins

Kepco secures projects worth 1 trillion won in Saudi Arabia, Guam

SK's Chey to chair APEC CEO Summit in Korea next year

Foreign currency deposits fall in October for the first time in five months

Related Stories

Yoon, Apple CEO stress supply chain cooperation in surprise meeting

Ancient Korean city of Gyeongju officially named host of 2025 APEC summit

Moon urges cooperation for open, fair trade at APEC

Historic city of Gyeongju faces shortage of presidential suites ahead of APEC summit

Gyeongju recommended as 2025 APEC summit host city
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)