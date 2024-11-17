Korea's first TikTok Awards brings together influencers, fans

Filled with excitement, stylishly dressed TikTokers snapped photos at vibrant photo booths, their enthusiasm matched only by the throngs of fans eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated TikTok Awards ceremony on Friday evening at Kyung Hee University in eastern Seoul — where all their favorite influencers came together."I’m really excited! I can’t believe all these influencers are here," said 21-year-old Park Joo-hee at the event."It’s the first time the TikTok Awards is happening in Korea, and I hope it becomes an annual event."For others, the event offered unexpected joy."I just came because my girlfriend really wanted to, but I feel so happy now," 25-year-old Lee Jae-min said. "This is the first time I’ve seen her this excited. It’s maybe like seeing all my favorite anime characters, like Naruto and Son Goku, come together for a battle.”TikTok hosted its first-ever awards ceremony in Korea, celebrating the creators and content shaping trends worldwide. Previously held in countries like Britain, Malaysia and Indonesia, the event featured some of TikTok’s most-followed influencers, such as Muksna, Jade and Jeon Unni.The ceremony, attended by 250 TikTok influencers, presented 17 awards, including Creator of the Year and Video of the Year awards, recognizing excellence across diverse categories.The evening started with the Rising Creator of the Year award, which went to Lulu Boy, whose TikTok content has sparked new trends."I started my channel because I love K-pop," Lulu Boy said during his acceptance speech."TikTok showed me how popular and beloved K-pop is around the world. I’ll continue creating content that celebrates K-pop and brings joy to global fans. I’ll work hard as a K-pop ambassador."Beyond trends and entertainment, the ceremony also highlighted creators making a positive impact. Jin and Hattie received the Social Impact of the Year award for addressing global issues like climate change."Participating in campaigns to combat pressing issues like global warming is so important to us. We’ll continue to strive for meaningful contributions to society," Jinwoo said.TikTok also revived past hits, giving them a second chance in the spotlight.The rock band We Are The Night won the Trend of the Year award for its song "Tiramisu Cake” (2015), which went viral on the platform a decade after its original release."Thanks to TikTokers who created challenges using our song, ‘Tiramisu Cake’ has found new life. We hope this inspires other forgotten tracks across genres to shine once more,” said the band members.Awardees expressed heartfelt gratitude for the platform’s role in their growth and success."TikTok has truly shown its positive side," said Ambassador of the Year winner HADA. "In my four years as a creator, I’ve traveled the world, learned to craft better content, and grown by connecting with fellow TikTokers.""I started as an unknown musical actor, but TikTok gave me a platform where fans could find me. Late-blooming flowers are the most beautiful — remember that and chase your dreams. I’ll continue creating trends on TikTok,” said Creator of the Year winner Jeon Unni.The event also featured dazzling performances by top K-pop artists, including aespa, Fifty Fifty, Kep1er, UNIS and 8Turn, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]