Yoon discusses North Korea-Russia ties with Xi, meets with U.S. and Japanese leaders at APEC



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a summit on Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru and exchanged views on a wide range of issues between the two countries, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula and military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.The bilateral summit between Yoon and Xi is the first in two years since the G20 summit in Indonesia in November 2022.During the summit, Yoon asked China to play a constructive role in dealing with North Korean provocations and military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, according to Kim Tae-hyo, principal deputy national security adviser, in a briefing.Xi responded by emphasizing the principle of peaceful problem-solving to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula and vowing to work closely with Yoon, Kim said.Yoon discussed North Korea’s continued military provocations, including its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches and its military cooperation with Russia, saying these acts were "causing instability in the Korean Peninsula" and asked China to "play a constructive role.”“In a situation where the world is facing a complex global crisis, close cooperation between South Korea and China is required,” said Yoon during the summit. “Let us join forces and firmly develop cooperation in various fields such as security, economy, society and culture.”“China also hopes for an easing of the regional situation and does not want tensions on the Korean Peninsula,” Xi said in response. “We hope that the parties concerned will peacefully resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation to seek a political solution. China’s position of valuing South Korea-China relations remains the same, and we hope to work together to develop bilateral relations.”In his opening remarks at the beginning of the summit, Yoon said, “I hope that South Korea and China will cooperate to promote stability and peace in the region in response to North Korea’s continued provocations, the war in Ukraine and military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.”“I am very happy to meet with Yoon again after two years since the 2022 summit,” Xi said. “Over the past two years, the international and regional situations have changed a lot, and South Korea-China relations have maintained an overall momentum of development.”Yoon and Xi agreed to accelerate follow-up negotiations for the South Korea-China FTA during their summit on Friday.“Xi agreed to accelerate the FTA service investment negotiations to achieve early results, and Yoon also hoped to see positive progress,” said Kim during the briefing. “As we are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the FTA next year, we agreed to work together to achieve the remaining task of the FTA service investment negotiations. We intend to promote the development of both South Korea and China through a high level of external openness.”Yoon also asked that China take good care of South Korean companies in China so that they can operate in a stable environment.The two leaders also proposed mutual visits to each other’s countries, with each side responding positively. Xi also expressed his hope to become the chair of the 2026 APEC summit, and Yoon responded that he supports China’s chairmanship.On the sidelines of the APEC summit, Yoon also held bilateral summits with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and participated in a South Korea-U.S.-Japan summit.At the trilateral summit, Yoon, Biden and Ishiba discussed ways to continue stronger trilateral cooperation even after the second Donald Trump administration takes office in January. The establishment of a new South Korea-U.S.-Japan secretariat to coordinate trilateral cooperation was formalized in these talks.“The trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan was built to continue even after a change of administrations,” Biden said at the summit. “That is my hope and expectation.” The U.S. president also echoed such hopes during the bilateral summit with Yoon.Bilateral cooperation after the onset of the second Trump administration was also a key topic at the South Korea-Japan summit. Yoon and Ishiba agreed to work together to continue to develop both bilateral and trilateral cooperation.The leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan also spoke unitedly about the military ties between North Korea and Russia. In a joint statement adopted after the trilateral summit, the leaders said they “strongly condemn the decisions by the leaders of the DPRK and Russia to dangerously expand Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.“Deepening military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, including munitions and ballistic missile transfers, is particularly egregious given Russia’s status as a Permanent Member of the UN Security Council,” the three leaders said in the statement. “We remain resolute as ever in supporting Ukraine as it exercises its inherent right to self-defense as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter.”During the APEC summit, Yoon proposed creating an “APEC Future Prosperity Fund” to foster entrepreneurship, enhance economic opportunities for young people and encourage regional exchanges. He also proposed establishing a forum among the APEC member countries to set standards to promote the integration of artificial intelligence and manufacturing industries.South Korea is set to host next year’s APEC summit in Gyeongju.Yoon will continue his South American trip in Brazil, where he is scheduled to attend the G20 summit.BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]