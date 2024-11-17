 North Korea's GPS jamming continues for 10th day
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea's GPS jamming continues for 10th day

Published: 17 Nov. 2024, 14:30
Birds are flying over the sky Friday, as seen from the inter-Korean border area of Paju, Gyeonggi. [YONHAP]

Birds are flying over the sky Friday, as seen from the inter-Korean border area of Paju, Gyeonggi. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea's jamming of GPS signals across the border with South Korea continued Sunday for the 10th consecutive day, the military said.
 
GPS jamming was detected in the northern part of Gangwon early Sunday morning, according to the military.
 

Related Article

The latest jamming attacks began near the northwestern islands before they began spreading to the northern parts of the Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces last Thursday.
 
The military has said the jamming has involved weaker signals than in May and June and lasted for shorter periods over various directions.
 
The jamming appears to be a North Korean military exercise in responding to the possible appearance of drones, according to the military.
 
Pyongyang recently accused Seoul of sending drones over the North.
 
The jamming does not affect South Korean military equipment or operations but could disrupt civilian vessels and aircraft, the military has said.
 
Yonhap
tags Korea North Korea GPS

More in North Korea

North's Kim Yo-jong warns South Korea will pay 'dear price' for dropping leaflets, 'dirty things'

North Korea's GPS jamming continues for 10th day

N. Korea's GPS jamming expands to wider regions along inter-Korean border: official

U.S. voices further alarm over North Korea’s involvement in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Kim Jong-un oversees test of suicide drones, calls for mass production

Related Stories

North behind 331 GPS jamming attacks this month: Science Ministry

N. Korea's GPS jamming expands to wider regions along inter-Korean border: official

South to launch 'unendurable' response to North's trash balloons

South Korea, U.S. conduct space training against North’s GPS jamming threats

North unveils GPS-guided rockets with 'enhanced precision'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)