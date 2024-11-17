 Cold wave advisories issued with chilly, windy start of the week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Cold wave advisories issued with chilly, windy start of the week

Published: 17 Nov. 2024, 15:55
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE SOO-JUNG
Pedestrians walk along the stone wall surrounding Deoksu Palace in Jung District, central Seoul, on Sunday when daily morning lows were recorded around four to 15 degrees Celsius. [YONHAP]

Pedestrians walk along the stone wall surrounding Deoksu Palace in Jung District, central Seoul, on Sunday when daily morning lows were recorded around four to 15 degrees Celsius. [YONHAP]

Cold wave advisories were issued for some regions by the national weather agency on Sunday as morning lows in the upcoming week were expected to dip below freezing.
 
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the country will experience a relatively cold and windy week starting Sunday afternoon after light rain dampened some regions on Saturday. 
 
Cold wave advisories will be in effect in some regions in Gangwon, inland Chungcheong, Jeolla provinces, South Gyeongsang and Jeju Island starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
 
A cold wave advisory is issued when the morning low is expected to remain at minus 12 degrees Celsius (10.4 Fahrenheit) or lower for at least two consecutive days or the morning low is expected to drop by more than 10 degrees Celsius from the previous day to 3 degrees Celsius or lower. 
 
On Monday morning, the country will experience a significant overnight temperature drop, with the mercury plummeting to minus five or four degrees Celsius from Sunday’s four to 15 degrees Celsius. Tuesday’s daily lows will be minus four to seven degrees Celsius nationwide.
 
Monday’s daytime highs will be around six to 13 degrees Celsius, slightly lower than Sunday’s daytime highs of 10 to 17 degrees Celsius. Tuesday’s daytime highs are forecast to be around eight to 15 degrees Celsius.
 
In particular, Seoul's morning low is expected to hit minus two degrees Celsius, with a daytime high of six degrees Celsius. The greater Seoul area — encompassing Incheon and Gyeonggi — will likely see a daily low between minus four and zero degrees Celsius, with a daytime high hovering around six to eight degrees Celsius. 
 
The KMA also advised people to take safety precautions as frost could appear in inland and mountainous regions between Monday and Tuesday.
 
The KMA said the temperature will climb on Wednesday, with morning temperatures between minus one and eight degrees Celsius.
 
Along with cold wave advisories, strong wind advisories were issued for the western shorelines of Gyeonggi, Incheon, South Cheongcheong, the Jeolla provinces and all of Jeju Island.
 
The instantaneous wind speed will be 55 kilometers (34 miles) per hour — equivalent to 15 meters (49 feet) per second — across the country through Monday, said the KMA. The agency said strong winds would continue until Tuesday on Jeju Island, with an instantaneous wind speed of over 70 kilometers per hour. 
 
The strong wind advisories are expected to be lifted late Monday for Incheon, Gyeonggi, South Chungcheong and North Jeolla and Tuesday for South Jeolla and Jeju Island. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG, CHO MOON-GYU [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea weather cold winter season

More in Social Affairs

Two men arrested for trespassing on campus of Dongduk Women's University

Cold wave advisories issued with chilly, windy start of the week

Refurbished Seoul Trail offers visitors unique way to see city sights

Mukbang YouTuber Tzuyang appears in court as witness in GooJeYeok trial

Court accepts injunction from Yonsei students over leaked entry test materials

Related Stories

Sales heat up as mercury drops

Splash of color on a gray day

Cold affects planes, ships and automobiles across Korea

Commuters scramble as arctic cold strikes Korean Peninsula

Too cold for a swim
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)