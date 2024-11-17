 Two men arrested for trespassing on campus of Dongduk Women's University
Published: 17 Nov. 2024, 16:54
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE SOO-JUNG
Dongduk Women's University students hold up signs urging the university to stop discussions about changing the university into a coeducational institution at the university campus in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

Two men were arrested on charges of trespassing on a campus of Dongduk Women's University in northern Seoul, police said Sunday.
 
The Seoul Jongam Police Precinct said two suspects, who are college students in their 20s, were apprehended on Saturday at around 4:40 p.m. on the campus of the female-only university. Police received reports that suspicious men were roaming inside the university's Centennial Memorial Hall.
 
The duo claimed they visited the campus out of curiosity about the recent situation at the university – seemingly referring to recent student protests against the school’s potential transformation into a coeducational institution, a move being discussed by the university's administrators.
 
According to a report from Yonhap News Agency from Sunday, police released the duo after questioning.
 
On Thursday, another man in his 20s was caught by police after trespassing on the campus in the middle of the night. He allegedly claimed that he entered the campus to clean the statue of the university’s founder, Cho Dong-sik. 

Two men arrested for trespassing on campus of Dongduk Women's University

