The hill of distrust

After the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung to one year in prison, suspended for two years, in its first ruling on a charge of violating the Election Act, Lee said, “I’ll never die.” But the DP leader awaits upcoming rulings on charges of subordination of perjury, remitting $8 million to North Korea in return for favors and orchestrating the illegal redevelopment of Daejang-dong when he was Seongnam mayor.