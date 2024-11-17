 The hill of distrust
Korea JoongAng Daily

The hill of distrust

Published: 17 Nov. 2024, 19:47
 
After the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung to one year in prison, suspended for two years, in its first ruling on a charge of violating the Election Act, Lee said, “I’ll never die.” But the DP leader awaits upcoming rulings on charges of subordination of perjury, remitting $8 million to North Korea in return for favors and orchestrating the illegal redevelopment of Daejang-dong when he was Seongnam mayor. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
