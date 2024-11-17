Today's fortune: Nov. 17, 2024

Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: jealousLucky direction: east1938: You may neither hate it nor like it.1948: There are upsides as well as downsides.1960: Compliments can go a long way.1972: Too many cooks can spoil the broth.1984: Be devoted to affairs at home instead of outside.1996: Go on your way. It's your life.Wealth: not badHealth: moderateLove: blissfulLucky direction: north1937: You may be making a happy purchase.1949: There may be a bigger gain than loss.1961: A little spending can be stimulating.1973: Consider if the purchase is worth the cost.1985: Make some changes to your living environment.1997: You may give or get a gift.Wealth: not badHealth: moderateLove: fulfillingLucky direction: east1938: Your life may be filled with love.1950: Love or hate, it's your family.1962: What's good is good.1974: A happy family is your happiness.1986: Express your love to your partner.1998: You may fall in love or vice versa.Wealth: not badHealth: moderateLove: blissfulLucky direction: southwest1939: Life is worth living.1951: Have pride in your walk of life.1963: A pleasant meeting or news may be in store.1975: A good time to shop.1987: Dine out with your family.1999: You may see eye to eye.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: feistyLucky direction: north1940: The gentle can subdue the stubborn.1952: Seeing is frustrating, but not seeing can be weary.1964: You may feel something is missing.1976: Stay at home and rest.1988: Take a break at home to rebuild strength.2000: Generosity comes with a catch.Wealth: fairHealth: mindfulLove: encounteringLucky direction: west1941: Moderate spending can be sparkling.1953: You may experience an exchange of kindness.1965: You may meet with an acquaintance or relative.1977: Attend if you're invited.1989: Go on an outing with your family to make memories.2001: You may get a date.Wealth: lesseningHealth: fairLove: foggyLucky direction: north1942: What you say can harden as a rock. Better hold your tongue.1954: You may feel neglected by your children.1966: If there's something upsetting, don't say anything about it.1978: What you get may differ from your plans.1990: It may not meet your expectations.2002: Try not to get injured.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: happyLucky direction: east1943: Living is bliss and a blessing.1955: Happiness is a state of mind.1967: Seize the happy moment in a photo.1979: Your home may feel warm and happy.1991: You may be with someone you like.2003: You may experience small but sure happiness.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: west1944: Life's more or less the same for everyone.1956: You may give someone a tip.1968: You may reap half the success.1980: Think of it as a charity work.1992: Go Dutch when you go out for a meal.2004: You may give or get help.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: south1945: Your teeth can feel cold without lips.1957: Don't get your expectations or hopes up.1969: You may sometimes have to tell white lies.1981: Choose something with a cause over gain.1993: You may need to wait and understand.2005: Your color is bright and warm.Wealth: not badHealth: moderateLove: blissfulLucky direction: south1946: Your wisdom built on your experience may shine.1958: All roads lead to Seoul.1970: You reap what you sow.1982: You may win in both the cause and gain.1994: You may have the cake and eat it too.2006: Choose an online course.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: mutualLucky direction: north1935: Everything has its place.1947: God will be on your side.1959: Luck may open at every corner.1971: A happy family is your happiness.1983: Blood is thicker than water.1995: Your hearts may meet.2007: You're today's star.