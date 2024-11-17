Today's fortune: Nov. 17, 2024
Published: 17 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 (Oct. 17 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: east
1938: You may neither hate it nor like it.
1948: There are upsides as well as downsides.
1960: Compliments can go a long way.
1972: Too many cooks can spoil the broth.
1984: Be devoted to affairs at home instead of outside.
1996: Go on your way. It’s your life.
Ox
Wealth: not bad
Health: moderate
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: north
1937: You may be making a happy purchase.
1949: There may be a bigger gain than loss.
1961: A little spending can be stimulating.
1973: Consider if the purchase is worth the cost.
1985: Make some changes to your living environment.
1997: You may give or get a gift.
Tiger
Wealth: not bad
Health: moderate
Love: fulfilling
Lucky direction: east
1938: Your life may be filled with love.
1950: Love or hate, it’s your family.
1962: What’s good is good.
1974: A happy family is your happiness.
1986: Express your love to your partner.
1998: You may fall in love or vice versa.
Rabbit
Wealth: not bad
Health: moderate
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: southwest
1939: Life is worth living.
1951: Have pride in your walk of life.
1963: A pleasant meeting or news may be in store.
1975: A good time to shop.
1987: Dine out with your family.
1999: You may see eye to eye.
Dragon
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: feisty
Lucky direction: north
1940: The gentle can subdue the stubborn.
1952: Seeing is frustrating, but not seeing can be weary.
1964: You may feel something is missing.
1976: Stay at home and rest.
1988: Take a break at home to rebuild strength.
2000: Generosity comes with a catch.
Snake
Wealth: fair
Health: mindful
Love: encountering
Lucky direction: west
1941: Moderate spending can be sparkling.
1953: You may experience an exchange of kindness.
1965: You may meet with an acquaintance or relative.
1977: Attend if you’re invited.
1989: Go on an outing with your family to make memories.
2001: You may get a date.
Horse
Wealth: lessening
Health: fair
Love: foggy
Lucky direction: north
1942: What you say can harden as a rock. Better hold your tongue.
1954: You may feel neglected by your children.
1966: If there’s something upsetting, don’t say anything about it.
1978: What you get may differ from your plans.
1990: It may not meet your expectations.
2002: Try not to get injured.
Sheep
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: happy
Lucky direction: east
1943: Living is bliss and a blessing.
1955: Happiness is a state of mind.
1967: Seize the happy moment in a photo.
1979: Your home may feel warm and happy.
1991: You may be with someone you like.
2003: You may experience small but sure happiness.
Monkey
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: west
1944: Life’s more or less the same for everyone.
1956: You may give someone a tip.
1968: You may reap half the success.
1980: Think of it as a charity work.
1992: Go Dutch when you go out for a meal.
2004: You may give or get help.
Rooster
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south
1945: Your teeth can feel cold without lips.
1957: Don’t get your expectations or hopes up.
1969: You may sometimes have to tell white lies.
1981: Choose something with a cause over gain.
1993: You may need to wait and understand.
2005: Your color is bright and warm.
Dog
Wealth: not bad
Health: moderate
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: south
1946: Your wisdom built on your experience may shine.
1958: All roads lead to Seoul.
1970: You reap what you sow.
1982: You may win in both the cause and gain.
1994: You may have the cake and eat it too.
2006: Choose an online course.
Pig
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: mutual
Lucky direction: north
1935: Everything has its place.
1947: God will be on your side.
1959: Luck may open at every corner.
1971: A happy family is your happiness.
1983: Blood is thicker than water.
1995: Your hearts may meet.
2007: You’re today’s star.
