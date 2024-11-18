 Hana chairman meets with Hong Kong trade chief to discuss cooperation
Hana chairman meets with Hong Kong trade chief to discuss cooperation

Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 15:11
  • 기자 사진
  • SHIN HA-NEE
From left: Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Chairman Peter Lam, Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Bok-hyun and HKTDC Executive Director Margaret Fong pose for a photo following a breakfast meeting in Hong Kong on Nov. 13. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

Hana Financial Group Chairman and CEO Ham Young-joo met with Peter Lam, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Lai Sun Group, in Hong Kong, the firm said Monday.
 
The meeting on Nov. 13 focused on exploring opportunities to expand economic and financial cooperation between Korea and Hong Kong, according to Hana Financial Group.
 

Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Bok-hyun joined Ham in the meeting, which coincided with their visit to Hong Kong for an investor relations event the same day aimed at attracting foreign investors to the Korean capital market.
 
The HKTDC was founded in 1996 to promote and aid Hong Kong’s trade, and currently runs some 50 branches worldwide. Lai Sun Group is a property development and investment firm based there.
 
During the meeting, Ham introduced Hana Financial Group’s global business strategies as well as its 221 operations across 26 economies, and discussed various opportunities to further bolster its presence in Hong Kong. Lam, in response, expressed expectations for an expansion of business cooperation, especially in environmental, social and governance — or ESG — initiatives, fintech and AI technology.
 
“Through Hana Bank’s Hong Kong branch, which was established back in 1997 as Korea’s first financial firm to enter Hong Kong, we have been constantly expanding our core global operations into investment banking, financing, and trade financing and more,” said Ham.
 
“Hana Financial Group will continue our commitment to achieving win-win growth together with Hong Kong’s business realm.”

BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]
