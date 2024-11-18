 Kospi opens higher with large-cap stocks driving gains
Kospi opens higher with large-cap stocks driving gains

Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 09:50
  • KIM JU-YEON
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Monday. [YONHAP]

Shares got off to a strong start Monday, led by gains from large-cap stocks.
 
The Kospi added 36.08 points, or 1.49 percent, to 2,452.94 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
Samsung Electronics soared 5.79 percent, and battery maker LG Energy Solution increased 2.43 percent.
 
Automaker Hyundai Motor rose 3.4 percent, and its affiliate Kia jumped 2.84 percent.
 
Energy shares were the biggest winners as the Korea Electric Power Corporation climbed 3.98 percent and Korea Gas advanced 1.73 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,394.95 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 3.85 won from the previous session.

BY KIM JU-YEON, YONHAP
