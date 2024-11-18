 Prosecutors raid Woori HQ over ex-chairman loan scandal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Prosecutors raid Woori HQ over ex-chairman loan scandal

Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 13:33
  • 기자 사진
  • SHIN HA-NEE
A Woori Bank branch in Jung District, central Seoul, on April 28, 2022. [YONHAP]

A Woori Bank branch in Jung District, central Seoul, on April 28, 2022. [YONHAP]

 
Prosecutors raided the offices of the Woori Financial Group chief and Woori Bank CEO on Monday over a major loan scandal involving its former chairman.
 
The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office conducted search and seizure operations at Woori Bank’s headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on Monday morning, mainly at the head offices of key executives including Woori Financial Group Chairman Yim Jong-yong and Woori Bank CEO Cho Byung-kyu, as well as divisions involved in loan businesses.
 

Related Article

 
In August, the Financial Supervisory Service uncovered that Woori Bank granted 61.6 billion won ($44.2 million) in loans to borrowers with connections to former Woori Chairman Son Tae-seung, who held the top post from January 2019 to March of last year.
 
Of the total, 35 billion won was found to have been improperly granted without appropriate screening. Three people, including Son's brother-in-law identified by the surname Kim, have been arrested so far on charges of embezzlement and document forgery.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea Woori Bank Woori Financial Group

More in Finance

Hana chairman meets with Hong Kong trade chief to discuss cooperation

Prosecutors raid Woori HQ over ex-chairman loan scandal

Corporate financing in Korea slips in October due to drop in debt sales

Kospi opens higher with large-cap stocks driving gains

'We need policy reforms': FSS chief pitches value-up program in Hong Kong

Related Stories

For digital innovation

Woori employee allegedly embezzled $47 million

Mortgage frenzy leads banks to tighten loans ahead of rate cut

Cho Byung-kyu voted next Woori Bank CEO

Woori Financial releases ESG report for 2023
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)