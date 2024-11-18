 Buldak tteokbokki now for sale at Walmart
Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 18:29 Updated: 18 Nov. 2024, 18:32
  • 기자 사진
  • CHO YONG-JUN
Sanmyang Foods’ Buldak tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) on sale at Walmart stores in the United States [SAMYANG FOODS]

Sanmyang Foods’ Buldak tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) are now for sale at Walmart stores in the United States, the company said Monday, following the successful launch of the brand's ramyeon variant.  
 
Buldak Artificial Spicy Chicken Flavor Toppoki, a rice cake variant of the spicy instant noodles, first launched in Korea in 2018, and is being exported to 60 countries around the world.
 
“Interests in Korean foods such as gimbap [seaweed rice rolls] and tteokbokki are rising in the U.S. So is the popularity of Buldak instant noodles,” Samyang Foods said Monday. The noodles have been available at Walmart since 2023.
 
Buldak tteokbokki is available in original and carbonara flavors in the United States.
 
"The products are stored at room temperature and will be able to cook using microwaves to make it accessible to foreign customers not used to making tteokbokki,” according to the company, which also sells frozen Buldak tteokbokki products in Korea. 
 
“We plan to sell our instant food lineup, including tteokbokki, in more distributors and solidify the brand image,” Samyang Foods said. 
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]
Buldak tteokbokki now for sale at Walmart

