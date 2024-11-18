CGV chief appointed co-CEO of CJ Corporation



CHO YONG-JUN

CJ Corporation is reshuffling its management team, including the leaders of its subsidiaries across holdings, commerce and cinema.The scale of the changes was relatively modest, as the company underwent a major shake-up in February, replacing the CEOs of CJ CheilJedang and CJ Logistics following lower-than-expected performance at the affiliates. The appointment of Kang Shin-ho as chief of the food conglomerate, in particular, aimed to rescue the company's growth following plummeting 2023 earnings.Heo Min-heoi, currently CEO of multiplex unit CGV, will take on the role of co-CEO of CJ Corporation, handling the holding company's external affairs. Heo joins incumbent CEO King Hong-ki, who will retain that role and handle internal matters. Jeong Jong-min, currently head of CGV Mars Cinema Group, the company's Turkish arm, will take over Heo's role as CGV CEO.Yoon Sang-hyun, who headed CJ ENM's entertainment and commerce division, will be the CEO of the company.The company also appointed Senior Managing Director Lee Sun-young to lead CJ ENM’s commerce division, the operating body of the e-commerce platform CJ Onstyle.CJ Corporation praised Heo for “spearheading the company during the Covid-19 pandemic, improving profitability and bringing changes to the theater business structure.”Heo started his career at CJ CheilJedang in 1986 and has also served as the CEO of CJ Foodville, CJ OliveNetworks, CJ O Shopping — currently known as CJ Onstyle — and CJ ENM.Bang Jun-sik will take over as CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, a subsidiary of CGV responsible for developing its 4DX and Screen X technologies, as its youngest chief executive and the conglomerate's first born in the 1990s.Bang worked on “BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas” and “Coldplay: Music of the Spheres” concert films that utilized the company’s Screen X panoramic film format.BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]