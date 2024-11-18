HD KSOE bags $245M contract for 2 gas carriers

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), a major Korean shipyard, said Monday it has secured a 340.3 billion won ($244.7 million) order to build two very large gas carriers from an Asian shipper.According to a HD KSOE regulatory filing, one of its three shipbuilding units, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, will construct the carriers for delivery by December 2027.So far this year, HD KSOE has obtained orders to construct 177 vessels worth $19.8 billion, exceeding its yearly target of $13.5 billion.The shipyard, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three domestic units under its wing — HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Mipo and HD Hyundai Samho.Yonhap