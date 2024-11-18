 HD KSOE bags $245M contract for 2 gas carriers
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

HD KSOE bags $245M contract for 2 gas carriers

Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 16:15
A gas carrier built by the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. [HD HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES]

A gas carrier built by the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. [HD HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES]

 
HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), a major Korean shipyard, said Monday it has secured a 340.3 billion won ($244.7 million) order to build two very large gas carriers from an Asian shipper.
 
According to a HD KSOE regulatory filing, one of its three shipbuilding units, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, will construct the carriers for delivery by December 2027.
 

Related Article

So far this year, HD KSOE has obtained orders to construct 177 vessels worth $19.8 billion, exceeding its yearly target of $13.5 billion.
 
The shipyard, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three domestic units under its wing — HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Mipo and HD Hyundai Samho. 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Hyundai HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. HD Korea Shipbuilding

More in Industry

Taihan Cable to invest $716 million to build second submarine cable factory

CGV chief appointed co-CEO of CJ Corporation

Samsung's $7B share buyback a price drop stop gap: Analysts

Buldak tteokbokki now for sale at Walmart

Shinsegae collabs with Recto to outfit Yeoju outlet plaza

Related Stories

HD Hyundai, Shell sign deal to develop large liquefied hydrogen carriers

Nine foreign workers stop reporting to work at HD HHI shipbuilders

HD Hyundai bags $366 million ammonia carrier order

HD Hyundai shifts away from shipbuilding in proposed new growth engines

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries launches Philippine Navy vessel out to sea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)