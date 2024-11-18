Hybrid high: Partially electric vehicles hit registration record in Oct.



CHO YONG-JUN

cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr

A total of 311,769 new hybrid vehicles were registered in Korea from January to October, up 24.8 percent on year, marking a record high.The number exceeds the total number of hybrid cars registered throughout last year, which came to 309,164, according to data released by a local research center CarIsYou.The number of hybrid vehicles registered in the first 10 months of the year is only behind that of petrol-fueled combustion-engined cars, which came to 654,710.There were 122,672 registered electric vehicles, higher than the number of diesel-powered vehicles registered during the same period at 121,306.