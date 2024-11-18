 Hybrid high: Partially electric vehicles hit registration record in Oct.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 19:10
  • CHO YONG-JUN
Hybrid cars are parked at a parking spot dedicated to ″environmentally-friendly vehicles″ at a shopping center in Seoul. [YONHAP]

A total of 311,769 new hybrid vehicles were registered in Korea from January to October, up 24.8 percent on year, marking a record high.
 
The number exceeds the total number of hybrid cars registered throughout last year, which came to 309,164, according to data released by a local research center CarIsYou.
 
The number of hybrid vehicles registered in the first 10 months of the year is only behind that of petrol-fueled combustion-engined cars, which came to 654,710.
 
There were 122,672 registered electric vehicles, higher than the number of diesel-powered vehicles registered during the same period at 121,306.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]
