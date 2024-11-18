 LG Energy Solution signs battery supply deal with Bear Robotics
LG Energy Solution signs battery supply deal with Bear Robotics

Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 16:11
LG Energy Solution's cylindrical battery cells [LG ENERGY SOLUTION]

LG Energy Solution said Monday it has signed an initial pact with U.S.-based Bear Robotics to become its sole supplier of cylindrical batteries.
 
The battery maker signed a memorandum of understanding with the Silicon Valley-based artificial intelligence autonomous service robot company to supply its cylindrical battery cells for Bear Robotics' flagship robots, such as Servi Plus and Carti 100, from next year, the company said in a statement.
 

The agreement also includes cooperation on new technologies and fostering a strong partnership to strengthen both parties' competitive edge in the burgeoning global robot market, it said.
 
LG Energy Solution aims to diversify its business portfolio by expanding into new areas, particularly those with high growth potential, such as urban air mobility, vessels and robotics.

Yonhap
