 Samsung shares surge nearly 7% following multibillion-dollar buyback announcement
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung shares surge nearly 7% following multibillion-dollar buyback announcement

Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 11:06 Updated: 18 Nov. 2024, 11:07
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JAE-LIM
Samsung Electronics' Seocho headquarters in southern Seoul. [YONHAP]

Samsung Electronics' Seocho headquarters in southern Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Shares of Samsung Electronics soared on Monday, the first trading day since the chipmaker announced a multibillion-dollar share buyback on Friday.
 
Samsung shares spiked 6.92 percent to trade at 57,200 won ($41) as of 10:25 a.m.
 
After the market closed on Friday, the tech giant announced it would repurchase 10 trillion won in phases to boost its stock price. The buyback will be conducted through Feb. 17, 2025.  
 

Related Article

The company plans to buy back and cancel shares worth 3 trillion won over the next three months, including 50.14 million common shares and 6.91 million preferred shares.
 
The allocation of the remaining 7 trillion won for the share repurchase has yet to be determined.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]
tags Samsung

More in Industry

Samsung shares surge nearly 7% following multibillion-dollar buyback announcement

Hyundai unveils Avante N TCR Edition

Straberry harvest in Hamyang County begins

Kepco secures projects worth 1 trillion won in Saudi Arabia, Guam

SK's Chey to chair APEC CEO Summit in Korea next year

Related Stories

Samsung Biologics takes full ownership of Samsung Bioepis

Samsung Pay Card takes online payment system offline

Samsung has most female executives number climbs across the board

Samsung Biologics posts record high quarterly profit of $161M in Q1

Samsung Biologics clinches $352 million deal with Belgium's UCB
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)