Shinsegae collabs with Recto to outfit Yeoju outlet plaza

A collaboration between Shinsegae and fashion brand Recto takes over the plaza of the Yeoju Premium Outlet on Sunday night.The Christmas-themed collaboration will run until Nov. 29. The Korean fashion brand was founded in 2015, taking its name from the concepts of "recto and verso," referring to the right-hand and left-hand pages of printed works, to convey a concept of a clean slate on which consumers can redesign their style.