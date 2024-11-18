Shinsegae collabs with Recto to outfit Yeoju outlet plaza
Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 18:11
A collaboration between Shinsegae and fashion brand Recto takes over the plaza of the Yeoju Premium Outlet on Sunday night.
The Christmas-themed collaboration will run until Nov. 29. The Korean fashion brand was founded in 2015, taking its name from the concepts of "recto and verso," referring to the right-hand and left-hand pages of printed works, to convey a concept of a clean slate on which consumers can redesign their style.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
