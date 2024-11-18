 Samsung holds tool-in ceremony for upcoming $14.4 billion chip complex
Samsung holds tool-in ceremony for upcoming $14.4 billion chip complex

Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 16:59
Officials including Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun celebrate at a tool-in ceremony for the company's new semiconductor research and development complex (NRD-K) on its Giheung, Gyeonggi campus. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Officials including Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun celebrate at a tool-in ceremony for the company's new semiconductor research and development complex (NRD-K) on its Giheung, Gyeonggi, campus on Monday.
 
Samsung Electronics plans to invest 20 trillion won ($14.4 billion) by 2030 in NRD-K, which is scheduled to begin operation in mid-2025 and officially broke ground in 2022.
