Samsung holds tool-in ceremony for upcoming $14.4 billion chip complex

Officials including Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun celebrate at a tool-in ceremony for the company's new semiconductor research and development complex (NRD-K) on its Giheung, Gyeonggi, campus on Monday.Samsung Electronics plans to invest 20 trillion won ($14.4 billion) by 2030 in NRD-K, which is scheduled to begin operation in mid-2025 and officially broke ground in 2022.