IHG's Voco Seoul Myeongdong brings style and convenience to downtown Seoul



LEE JIAN

lee.jian@joongang.co.kr

Style and convenience are at the center of the newly opened Voco Seoul Myeongdong in Jung District, central Seoul.Officially operating since Sept. 1, the four-star hotel is located in front of the Hoehyeon subway station and is a 10-minute walk from Seoul Station and its high-speed train KTX boarding platforms.Surrounding tourist hot spots include the Myeong-dong neighborhood, the Lotte and Shinsegae department stores, the Namdaemun traditional marketplace, Gyeongbok Palace and Namsan Tower. Subway transport and a one-stop public bus are available for those coming and going from the Incheon International Airport. It takes about 60 minutes by taxi.With 576 rooms over 20 floors, it is one of the largest four-star hotels in Myeong-dong. Rooms overlook the Seoul cityscape and mountains, some of which include a view of Namsan Tower. They are also equipped with environmentally friendly bathroom amenities, recycled pillow casings and bedding and a bathtub. The interior design fuses the brand’s signature colors, yellow and navy, to achieve a bright, modern atmosphere with a touch of classic sensibilities.Upon check-in, guests receive a complimentary “welcome treat” baked by the hotel’s pastry chef incorporating red bean paste and pumpkin. Group check-ins are at a separate desk on the second floor of the hotel for efficiency.Its facilities include an all-day dining venue, 52 Market Place, that offers a breakfast buffet and a la carte dishes during lunch and dinner. The menu includes Korean cuisine in the kitchen as well, helmed by head chef Beom Jin-hyun. Guests staying on the hotel’s club level have access to the Club Lounge cocktails and food on the 18th floor as well.Voco Seoul Myeongdong is also one of the few four-star hotels in the area with an indoor pool and a separate kids’ pool. Its fitness center operates around the clock.For business travelers, the hotel has four meeting rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and one ballroom that can accommodate up to 220 people.“Voco Seoul Myeongdong aspires to be a premium market leader and be a catalyst for IHG’s growth in South Korea,” General Manager Martjin Sax told the press at the hotel on Monday.Operated by British multinational hospitality group IHG Hotels & Resorts, it is the second Voco property in Korea, following the hotel in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. Voco, launched in 2018, is one of the fastest-growing brands under IHG, with 77 hotels in over two dozen different countries and 80 more in the pipeline, according to the hotel. Its name means to invite or call together in Latin. Likewise, the hotel aspires to be an easy-going and cheerful hotel centered around brand hallmarks “Come on in,” “Me time” and “Voco life.”IHG Hotels & Resorts currently operates 19 hotel brands and some 6,400 properties in over 100 countries.BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]