How Bitcoin divides the world (KOR)

In November 2023, Bitcoin advocate Javier Milei was elected president in Argentina. “Bitcoin is a movement to give currency back to the men who created the money,” he said. Just like the “kimchi premium” in Korea, the price of Bitcoin is abnormally high in Argentina because of the “Argentina premium.” It is due to the extreme inflation and consequent high demand for Bitcoin in the country.Since Milei’s inauguration, the credit default swap (CDS), a measure of national credit risk, of the country notorious for defaults has fallen to its lowest level in more than four years. During his term in office, he lowered the benchmark interest rate from 133 percent to 35 percent, which makes the president increasingly popular among the public. The stock market responded with the highest rally ever. Latin America is known for having a special love for Bitcoin, including El Salvador, the first country in the world to designate Bitcoin into a legal currency.Former U.S. President Donald Trump was re-elected as the 47th president earlier this month. He appeared at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference held in Tennessee in July. At that time, he mentioned a “strategic national Bitcoin stockpile.” The strategy was effective to appeal to the pro-crypto investors, who became a major force in the election. What will happen if Bitcoin is included in the strategic stockpile? Does it mean that Bitcoin could be treated at the level of gold or key currency?Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who donated more than $118 million to the America PAC supporting Trump’s election, is thrilled by soaring stock prices. While Tesla stock hit a new 52-week high, Bitcoin is at an all-time high. In 2021, Musk declared that customers would be able to purchase Tesla with Bitcoin. Unlike Musk, his transgender daughter is disheartened. She wants to leave America as Trump, who persecutes the LGBTQ, was re-elected. As Musk and his daughter have contrasting feelings over Trump’s victory, the world is on alert for Trump 2.0. Where is the world headed?지난해 11월 아르헨티나에서 비트코인 지지자 하비에르 밀레이(사진) 대통령이 승리했다. “비트코인은 돈을 창조한 인간에게 다시 화폐를 돌려주려는 움직임이다.” 그가 비트코인을 사랑하며 한 말이다. 우리의 김치 프리미엄처럼 비트코인의 가격이 비정상적으로 높은 ‘아르헨티나 프리미엄’이 있다. 살인적 물가와 그로 인한 비트코인의 높은 수요 때문이다.그의 취임 후 디폴트로 악명 높은 이 나라의 국가 신용위험을 나타내는 신용디폴트스와프(CDS)가 4년여 만에 최저치로 내려왔다. 그는 임기 중 기준금리를 133%에서 이달 35%까지 내려 대중의 인기를 한 몸에 받고 있다. 주식시장은 사상 최고 랠리로 답했다. 세계 최초로 비트코인을 법정통화화한 엘살바도르를 포함해 중남미의 비트코인 사랑이 유별나긴 하다.이달 미국 47번째 대통령으로 도널드 트럼프 전 대통령이 당선됐다. 그는 지난 7월 미국 테네시주에서 열린 비트코인 2024 콘퍼런스에 등장했다. 당시 그는 비트코인을 “전략적 국가 비축물(strategic national bitcoin stockpile)”로 규정했다. 각종 공약을 내세우며 선거판의 큰 손이 된 친(親)크립토 투심(投心)을 공략한 것은 유효했다. 전략적 비축물에 비트코인이 포함되면 어떤 일이 벌어질까. 비트코인은 금이나 기축통화 수준에서 논의될 수 있다는 말일까.트럼프 당선 정치자금 모금단체(America PAC)에만 1억1800만 달러 이상을 지원한 테슬라 최고경영자 일론 머스크는 주가 상승으로 입이 째져있다. 테슬라 주가는 52주 신고가를, 비트코인은 사상 최고가를 기록했다. 그도 2021년 고객이 비트코인으로 테슬라를 구매토록 하겠다고 선언한 바 있다. 머스크의 기쁨과 달리 성전환한 딸은 슬퍼한다. 성소수자를 박해하는 트럼프의 승리에 미국을 떠나겠단다. 부녀간 희비의 엇갈림 속에 세상은 트럼프 2.0에 비상이 걸렸다. 세상은 과연 어디로 가는 걸까.