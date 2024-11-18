Justice delayed is justice denied (KOR)

The belated top court’s ruling finalizing a jail term for former lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang exemplified the maxim that justice delayed is justice denied. The Supreme Court last Thursday upheld a lower court’s ruling of a one-and-a-half-year prison sentence suspended for three years for Youn, more than four years after her indictment for embezzling donations and funds to help victims of the imperial Japanese military’s wartime sexual slavery.It was May 2020 when Lee Yong-soo, a victim and survivor, publicly questioned Youn for misappropriating the funds at the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance that she headed. She opposed Youn’s nomination as a proportional lawmaker for the Democratic Party until her liability for misappropriation was answered.Youn’s conviction stretches to more than 10 counts, mostly involving aberrations in using state subsidies and civilian donations. Tracking the funds was not that complicated, yet it took 29 months for the first ruling to be delivered. She was found guilty only for transferring some donations into her personal account and taking out 59 million won ($42,263) from the charity fund’s account for personal use to receive a relatively light fine of 15 million won. But a high court handed down a suspended jail sentence that could cost her legislative seat upon finding her guilty of unregistered collection of donations for the funeral of comfort woman Kim Bok-dong in 2019. By the time the Supreme Court finally upheld the lower court’s ruling, Youn had safely completed her term, enjoying all the perks as a lawmaker.Other examples of legal delays are abundant. Former Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho, accused of getting elected with the help of the presidential office thanks to his friendship with former President Moon Jae-in, got his first jail sentence of near four years in prison only after he completed his term. Hwang Un-ha, then chief of the Ulsan police who helped Song win the mayoral election, moved to Cho Kuk’s new party and got re-elected. Does it make sense if court rulings come after they finished their service? The presumption of innocence must be valued, but the principle can have meaning only if it’s backed by a timely trial process.Youn’s trials underscored her greed of exploiting victims to expand her political influence. She dug into donations as if it was her piggy bank. Youn must live in atonement for what she did to survivors and donators. But she appears to be unremorseful as she has launched a foundation for Kim Bok-dong as soon as she finished her term as a lawmaker. She is collecting donations to build a memorial center for the iconic symbol of comfort women. If Youn has any conscience left and sympathy for the survivors, she must sincerely repent and surrender all public offices.대법원이 어제 후원금 횡령 등 혐의로 기소된 윤미향 전 의원에 대해 징역 1년, 집행유예 3년을 선고한 원심을 확정했다. 윤 전 의원이 기소된 지 4년2개월 만이다. 늦어도 너무 늦어진 재판에 처벌의 실효성마저도 사라져버렸다.위안부 피해자인 이용수 할머니가 수요집회 참가 학생들이 낸 성금의 행방이 불투명하다는 의혹을 제기한 것이 2020년 5월이다. 이 할머니는 수요집회를 이끌어온 정의기억연대 이사장 출신인 윤 전 의원이 위안부 문제가 해결될 때까지 국회의원이 돼서는 안 된다고도 주장했다. 이후 추가 의혹이 제기되자 검찰은 보완수사를 거쳐 그해 9월 윤 전 의원을 기소했다.윤 전 의원의 혐의는 열 가지가 넘지만 크게는 국고보조금과 일반 후원금을 규정에 맞게 거두고 절차를 지켜 목적에 맞게 썼는지가 대부분이다. 문제가 된 자금의 흐름이 복잡한 것도 아니다. 그런데 1심 재판부는 공판 준비 기일을 여섯 차례나 진행하고 28회의 재판을 하며 2년5개월 만에야 결론을 냈다. 그나마 일부 후원금을 본인 계좌로 관리하고, 정대협 계좌에 있는 후원금 5900여만원을 개인적으로 유용한 부분만 유죄로 인정해 벌금 1500만원을 선고했다. 2심은 고 김복동 할머니 장례 조의금을 신고 없이 모금한 혐의 등을 추가로 인정해 의원직을 잃을 수 있는 징역형 집행유예를 선고했고, 이번에 대법원에서 확정된 것이다. 하지만 그사이 윤 전 의원은 국회의원의 모든 특권을 누리며 임기를 무사히 마쳤다.윤 전 의원뿐이 아니다. 청와대 선거 개입 의혹으로 기소된 송철호 전 울산시장은 3년10개월 만에 1심에서 징역형을 선고받았지만 이미 임기가 끝난 뒤였다. 함께 기소된 황운하 의원은 조국혁신당으로 당을 옮겨 재선에 성공했다. 이래서야 당선무효형을 선고하는 의미를 제대로 살릴 수 있겠는가. 형이 확정되기까지는 무죄로 추정하는 게 원칙이지만, 그 원칙이 의미가 있으려면 제때 재판 결과가 나와야 한다.재판을 통해 윤 전 의원은 위안부 피해자들의 한을 등에 업고 자신의 정치적 영향력만 확대한 사실이 확인됐다. 정부가 쩔쩔매는 사이 자금을 불투명하게 운용하며 마음대로 빼내 썼다. 그 행태가 드러나면서 많은 사람이 위안부 할머니를 돕는 운동에서 멀어지게 했다. 윤 전 의원은 위안부 피해자들과 국민에게 백배 사죄해도 부족하다. 그런데 사과는커녕 국회의원 임기가 끝나자마자 다시 ‘김복동의 희망’이라는 단체의 공동대표로 활동하기 시작했다. ‘김복동 평화센터 건립 후원금’ 명목으로 또 모금을 하고 있다. 후안무치라는 말밖엔 나오지 않는다. 윤 전 의원이 진정으로 위안부 할머니들의 신산한 삶을 위로하고, 그분들의 뜻을 받들고 싶다면 모든 공식 직책을 내려놓고 사과부터 하기 바란다.