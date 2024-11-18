적어도 29초는 화기애애했던 트럼프와 바이든

11월 13일 워싱턴 백악관 대통령 집무실에서 도널드 트럼프 대통령 당선인과 조 바이든 대통령이 악수하고 있다. [뉴욕타임스]

WASHINGTON — Politics always involves a measure of performance. And on that score, few moments rival the one Wednesday morning at the White House, when President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump pretended in public to like and respect each other — for a total of 29 seconds.On Wednesday, at least, the nation’s 46th president was determined to uphold the traditions that have long surrounded a peaceful transfer of power—offering to do “everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated, have what you need” — even if they were traditions that Trump refused to extend to him four years earlier.Trump responded as they posed in front of a roaring fireplace in the Oval Office: “I appreciate very much a transition that’s so smooth; it’ll be as smooth as you can get.”Up until less than two weeks ago, the president-elect regularly derided Biden as weak, infirm and demented. On Wednesday, he referred to the president merely as “Joe,” offering his appreciation for the gracious hospitality.It was a remarkable half minute, followed by a closed-door meeting of the two men, along with their chiefs of staff, that lasted almost two hoursAfter the meeting, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said the discussion between the two men had been “cordial,” “gracious” and “substantive.” She said a number of topics had been discussed, including national security and domestic policy. She said Trump had come with a detailed set of questions for Biden.She did not go into detail about the conversation but said the president had come with his own list, including reminding Trump of things that remain on the congressional to-do list, including funding the government and passing relief for recent disasters.After he left the White House, Trump called the New York Post to describe it. He said that “we got to know each other again” while discussing issues like the war in Ukraine.“I wanted - I asked for his views, and he gave them to me,” Trump said, according to the Post. “Also, we talked very much about the Middle East, likewise. I wanted to know his views on where we are and what he thinks. And he gave them to me; he was very gracious.”워싱턴- 정치엔 언제나 어느 정도의 연출이 개입된다. 이런 점을 고려해도 수요일 오전 백악관에서 펼쳐진 장면은 특별했다. 조 바이든 대통령과 도널드 트럼프 대통령 당선인은 29초 간 서로를 좋아하고 존중하는 척했다.적어도 이날은 제46대 대통령은 평화로운 정권 이양 전통을 지키려는 의지를 내비쳤다. 비록 4년 전 트럼프는 이 전통을 지키지 않았지만, 바이든은 트럼프에게 “우리가 할 수 있는 모든 것을 해서 필요한 것들이 갖춰지도록 하겠다”고 제안했다.이들이 장작 타는 소리를 내는 대통령 집무실 벽난로 앞에서 포즈를 취하는 동안 트럼프는 “이처럼 순조로운 전환을 매우 감사하게 생각한다”면서 “이양 과정은 가능한 매끄럽게 이루어질 것”이라고 화답했다.불과 2주 전까지만 해도 당선인은 바이든을 약하고, 건강이 좋지 않으며, 치매에 걸린 인물이라고 깎아 내렸다. 하지만 이날 트럼프는 그를 ‘조’라고 이름으로 부르며 환대에 감사를 표했다.인상적인 30초 이후 두 사람은 각각의 비서실장을 대동하고 약 두 시간에 걸친 비공개 회의를 진행했다.회의 뒤 백악관의 카린 장 피에르 대변인은 두 남자의 논의가 ‘우호적’이었고, ‘정중’했으며 ‘실질적’이었고 말했다. 국가 안보와 국내 정책을 포함한 여러 주제가 논의됐으며, 트럼프는 바이든에게 물어볼 상세한 목록을 가지고 왔다고 전했다.피에르 대변인은 대화의 상세한 내용은 밝히지 않았지만, 바이든 역시 목록을 준비해 의회에서 해결해야 할 주요 과제들, 예를 들어 정부 자금 지원과 최근 재난 구제 등을 트럼프에게 상기시켰다고 설명했다.백악관 방문을 마친 뒤 트럼프는 뉴욕포스트에 전화를 걸어 만남을 설명했다. 그는 “서로를 다시 알게 됐다”며 우크라이나 전쟁과 같은 문제를 논의했다고 전했다.트럼프가 “그의 견해를 듣고 싶었고 그는 내게 자신의 생각을 말해주었다”고 했다고 뉴욕포스트는 보도했다. 트럼프는 “마찬가지로 중동에 대해서도 매우 많은 이야기를 나눴는데 나는 우리(미국)가 어떤 입장을 갖고 있는지, 그가 어떻게 생각하는지 알고 싶었다”면서 “그는 매우 품위 있게 자신의 생각을 말해주었다”고 했다.WRITTEN BY MICHAEL D. SHEAR AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [azul@joongang.co.kr]