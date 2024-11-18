Ateez's Hongjoong donates $43,000 to clean water project with fan club

Boy band Ateez member Hongjoong and the band’s official fan club, Atiny, donated 60 million won ($43,000) to World Vision through the “Global 6K for Water Running” campaign, the organization said on Monday.From Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, a total of 3,400 fans participated in the campaign to celebrate Hongjoong’s birthday on Nov. 7. Fans were given virtual versions of exclusive tag numbers and campaign emblems.Launched in 2017, the event aims to raise awareness of water shortages that force children to walk an average of 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) to obtain drinkable water.The participation fees and donations made by the artist and his fans will be used for a clean water project in Zambia.Hongjoong, a member of World Vision’s Bob Pierce Honor Club for donors who have donated over 100 million won, participated in the same project in March.“I’m glad that I was able to contribute to such a meaningful campaign with our Atiny. I hope more people will pay attention to such projects,” said the artist.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]