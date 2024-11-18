BabyMonster set for first world tour 'Hello Monsters' starting January

Rookie girl group BabyMonster will embark on its first world tour, “Hello Monsters,” in January, its agency YG Entertainment said Monday.The tour will kick off in January in Seoul and take the band to the United States where it will play New Jersey in February and Los Angeles in March."As this is BabyMonster’s first world tour, which holds great significance, both the artists and staff are putting in their utmost efforts to deliver the best performance," the group’s agency said in its press release.BabyMonster’s first full-length album, “DRIP,” released on Nov. 1, topped the iTunes Album Charts in 11 regions on the day of release and reached No. 149 on the Billboard 200 albums chart as of Nov. 16.BabyMonster debuted as a full seven-member group on April 1 with its EP "BABYMONS7ER" under YG Entertainment. The group made its initial debut on Nov. 27, 2023, with “Batter Up” before Ahyeon joined. The group consists of seven members: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Rami, Rora, Chiquita and Ahyeon.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]