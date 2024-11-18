 Girls' Generation's Taeyeon to quench fans' thirst with new EP 'Letter to Myself'
Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 17:22
A promotional image for Taeyeon's ″Letter To Myself″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon's new EP “Letter to Myself" will quench fans' "thirst," the singer said in a press release on Monday.  
 
Scheduled to be released on Monday evening, the album consists of six tracks, including a ballad title track and R&B track “Blur.”
 

“I’m crossing one thing off my to-do list, and it feels rewarding,” Taeyeon said.
 
“I want to tell my listeners to always stay thirsty because I’m here to quench your thirst.”
 
With the title track, the singer aimed to convey her feelings in a simple and honest manner.
 
“While the title ‘Letter to Myself’ might suggest a serious or heavy tone, I wanted to keep it as simple and calm as possible to avoid feeling cringey or overly sentimental,” the artist said.
 
A promotional image for Taeyeon's ″Letter To Myself″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Taeyeon emphasized that she didn’t take a casual approach to any track on the album.
 
“I treated each track as if it were the title track,” she said.  
 
“While preparing this album, I imagined singing these tracks on stage. I hope my fans will enjoy it both physically and emotionally,” she added.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
