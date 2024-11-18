 Tomorrow X Together's 'The Star Chapter: Sanctuary' debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Tomorrow X Together's 'The Star Chapter: Sanctuary' debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 09:40
A concept photo for Tomorrow X Together's seventh EP, ″The Star Chapter: Sanctuary." [BIGHIT MUSIC]

A concept photo for Tomorrow X Together's seventh EP, ″The Star Chapter: Sanctuary." [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
The latest album from boy band Tomorrow X Together debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart, marking the band's sixth top 10-charting album.
 
"The Star Chapter: Sanctuary," the seventh EP from the band, hit the chart by earning 98,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending Nov. 14, Billboard said in an article posted on its official website Sunday.
 

Related Article

 
The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.
 
Of the album's 98,000 equivalent album units, album sales comprise 95,500, streaming equivalent albums (SEA) units comprise 2,500 and track equivalent albums (TEA) units comprise a negligible sum, according to Billboard.
 
"The Star Chapter: Sanctuary" is the group's 11th album to enter the chart and the sixth to break into the top five, following 2021's "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze" (No. 5), 2022's "minisode 2: Thursday's Child" (No. 4), 2023's "The Name Chapter: Temptation" (No. 1) and "The Name Chapter: Freefall" (No. 3) and 2024's "minisode 3: Tomorrow" (No. 3).

Yonhap
tags Korea TXT

More in K-pop

BabyMonster set for first world tour 'Hello Monsters' starting January

Tomorrow X Together's 'The Star Chapter: Sanctuary' debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Agency confirms legal action against The Boyz stalker

BTS's Jin tops iTunes charts in 70 countries with 'Running Wild'

BTS's Jin reveals behind-the-scenes stories of first solo album 'Happy'

Related Stories

TXT's 'The Name Chapter: Freefall' surpasses 2.35 million copies in preorders

NewJeans, ILLIT and more celebrities send supportive messages for students taking CSAT

Blackpink, Tomorrow X Together get nominations for MTV VMA

HYBE releases documentary about Tomorrow X Together and Enhypen

Tomorrow X Together to host metaverse event for fans on March 26
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)