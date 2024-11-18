Tomorrow X Together's 'The Star Chapter: Sanctuary' debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

The latest album from boy band Tomorrow X Together debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart, marking the band's sixth top 10-charting album."The Star Chapter: Sanctuary," the seventh EP from the band, hit the chart by earning 98,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending Nov. 14, Billboard said in an article posted on its official website Sunday.The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.Of the album's 98,000 equivalent album units, album sales comprise 95,500, streaming equivalent albums (SEA) units comprise 2,500 and track equivalent albums (TEA) units comprise a negligible sum, according to Billboard."The Star Chapter: Sanctuary" is the group's 11th album to enter the chart and the sixth to break into the top five, following 2021's "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze" (No. 5), 2022's "minisode 2: Thursday's Child" (No. 4), 2023's "The Name Chapter: Temptation" (No. 1) and "The Name Chapter: Freefall" (No. 3) and 2024's "minisode 3: Tomorrow" (No. 3).Yonhap